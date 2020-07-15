Prince George’s County to announce reopening plans Wednesday

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson plans to announce the district’s reopening plans Wednesday afternoon.
A telephone town hall for family and the community has also been scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. A second town hall for employees will be held Thursday.
A survey conducted during the first two weeks of June found that 12% of guardians wanted to see a full return to school in the fall, 42% supported a hybrid model that combines in-person and distance learning and 46% wanted to continue with distance learning alone, according to the school system’s website. Continuing with distance learning was also the most popular selection among teachers and administrators.
Other jurisdictions have slowly begin announcing reopening plans as they away a final decision from state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon.
Montgomery County plans to start the school year entirely online and gradually reintroduce students and faculty back to the buildings. Anne Arundel County is considering several options for an alternating schedule, but has not finalized a plan.
In Baltimore City, classes will be held both online and in-person with alternating schedules. Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said Tuesday he is leaning toward remote learning with a phased-in return as the school board considers how to reopen schools for the 2020-21 academic year.