Prince George’s County ‘still in the thick of the fight,’ health officer says

While Maryland officials say the spread of the coronavirus virus has flattened, Prince George’s County is still in the thick of the pandemic, the county health officer said.
Gov. Larry Hogan will hold a press conference where he is expected make an announcement about his recovery plan. Spokesman Mike Ricci said the state recognizes that there are areas such as Prince George’s and Montgomery counties that are not ready to reopen. Other, less populated areas, are.
Hogan’s plan gives counties flexibility, he said. The state will evaluate which localities meet the criteria to start reopening, and each county’s health officer can make the decision to lift restrictions, within the parameters of the stage of recovery at the time.
“An average of nine Prince Georgians die every day from COVID-19," Health Officer Earnest Carter said Friday. "That’s one fifth of Maryland’s COVID deaths, that’s in our county. So our curve has not flattened, I want to make that clear.”
Carter urged residents to continue to stay at least 6 feet away from others as more outdoor activities are approved on the state level, and to wear a mask when inside a store or on public transportation.
Hospitals in the county are still experiencing a surge in patients, and have for the past month, he said. There were 256 coronavirus-positive patients in hospitals as of May 8, and 125 a month earlier, Carter said. The county’s typical 81-bed intensive care unit capacity has been expanded to 112 beds, he said, and the number of COVID patients in acute care bed has gone up by 53 percent in the last two weeks.
Figures from the Prince George’s County Health Department showed the county surpassing 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus this weekend. In Bowie zip codes 20715, 20716, 20720 and 20721 there are 748 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Carter said to safely reopen, Prince George’s County would need to have 14 days of declining case numbers and hospitalizations, while also increasing testing. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said right now they have the capacity to test about 5,000 people a week, which they would like to grow to 15,000 a week.
Alsobrooks said Prince George’s is partnering with Montgomery County to purchase more tests, and said in the coming weeks they hope to open more testing sites in northern and southern Prince George’s. Within the next two weeks the county hopes to have the capacity to complete antibody tests.
Most of the state’s deaths have been in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
At the Larkin Chase Center, an assisted living facility in Bowie, 75 residents have tested positive for the virus and 15 have died, with another 13 staff members testing positive. At Brookdale Woodward Estates five residents have tested positive and one has died, and four staff members have tested positive and one has died.
Alsobrooks asked that residents continue to limit trips to essential matters only. People should not be discouraged from seeking medical treatment, she said. Trips to county emergency rooms have dropped, which concerns public health officials because it indicates that people are not seeking needed treatment.
“Some trips are always essential,” she said.
Alsobrooks announced two new programs Friday to help county residents tackle the crisis. She said a quarantine center will open in the county, open to residents who test positive at a county health department location and who cannot isolate at home. People who live with high-risk individuals will also be eligible, she said.
She also announced that the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications, and those who qualify and face eviction or utility shut off due to COVID-19 are eligible for up to $1,800 a month for three months. More information is available at princegeorgescountymd.gov.