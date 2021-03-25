Meadowbrook building in Bowie to house Hyattsville Middle students in shuffle of students during school construction

The former Meadowbrook Elementary School building in Bowie has been vacant since 2018 but starting this upcoming school year will temporarily be home to students from another Prince George’s County school in a shuffle of students and at the dismay of many parents.
While Hyattsville Middle School is being rebuilt, its seventh and eighth graders will move to the Bowie building that used to house Meadowbrook and other students — those in the sixth grade and in the Creative and Performing Arts Program in seventh and eighth grade — will move to Robert Goddard Montessori School’s building in Seabrook.
Hyattsville Middle School is a Title I school where more than 70% of students qualify for free and reduced meals. Under the school system’s plan, many of those already disadvantaged students will spend over an hour on the bus each way to a facility far from their neighborhood school, according to a letter from five Parent-Teacher Associations to CEO Monica Goldson.
In the letter that was sent Tuesday, the PTAs asked Goldson for a report of why she changed course from a previous decision that would have moved students from Robert Goddard Montessori to Bowie and Hyattsville students to the Montessori school building.
The PTAs are disappointed that the school system decided to not create a middle school-sized swing space at the Montessori school building. Also, they’re upset that future county schools undergoing construction/renovations over the next decade will be split between two or more locations, states the letter from Hyattsville Middle School PTSO, Hyattsville Elementary School PTA, Mount Rainier Elementary School PTO, Thomas Stone Elementary School PTO and University Park Elementary School PTA.
Jasmy Methipara, president of the Robert Goddard Montessori School PTSA said in a statement “We realize this was a very difficult decision with no good answer. We commend Dr. Goldson and her team for doing their best during what has been an immensely stressful time for our kids, our teachers, and our communities.”
Erica Edelen-Barnes has been a Robert Goddard Montessori School parent for over 10 years with her daughter graduating from the school and her son currently enrolled in the middle school.
Over that time, they have shared the space with two different schools: a French immersion school and Glenarden Woods Elementary School.
“My son is fine with sharing a school; he was upset when he heard they would have to move locations,” Barnes said. “I was humbled by the show of support that came from our community. From the night we found out we had Zoom calls every day with over 120 people discussing what we can do.”
Goldson held a town hall on March 17 after she had originally decided the Montessori school would be relocating to Bowie and explained the plan to the community.
“I went into the town hall expecting to have a discussion and give feedback but that didn’t happen,” Barnes said. After the town hall, Goldson sent a letter changing the plan to moving just Hyattsville Middle School students to the two spaces.
The PTAs believe this decision creating a “swing space” of the two schools to house students displaced during construction will have a negative impact over the coming decade.
“It favors an already highly-resourced specialty school while subjecting thousands of disadvantaged, under-resourced children to even more hardship. And, finally, it sets a poor precedent in giving priority to schools with more influential advocates over schools that need the most support,” the letter from the five PTAs said.
District 5 Board of Education Member Raaheela Ahmed said the board had no input on these decisions.
“One thing appears certain, the former Meadowbrook ES building in Bowie will be used to house PGCPS school communities in the coming years,” Ahmed, whose district covers Bowie, said. “My focus is to ensure students, parents and staff members are welcome to District 5 with open hearts and minds during this transition.”
Barnes said she will have COVID-19 concerns with her son going back to school in person and sharing space with more students. Her son has been enjoying virtual learning during the pandemic.
“My approach is that I am going to everything I can to protect my child by wearing a mask, having hand sanitizer and wipes. We will follow all guidelines,” Barnes said. “If vaccinations are available for kids at that point then my child will get one.”