Prince George’s County middle school students to compete in President Barack Obama oratorical contest

Prince George’s County middle school students are competing in this year’s President Barack Obama Legacy Speeches Oratorical Contest. Students will deliver abbreviated excerpts of past Obama speeches.
Students will be delivering speeches on Aug. 4, virtually at 6 p.m., from Obama’s pre-presidential oratory to his farewell address, according to a news release.
Grand prize winners will be announced in both the individual speech and ensemble speech categories. Books will be donated to participating school libraries.
The Charter Committee to Celebrate President Barack Obama has organized the virtual program. The committee is a coalition of community-based organizations and activists, focused on empowering our citizenry through education, awareness and advocacy.
The Charter Committee to Celebrate President Barack Obama will also be accepting shoe box donations to give charities in Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C., serving men, women and children in need. They will accept boxes on Aug. 7 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Bowie Senior Center, 14900 Health Center Drive.
Bring a shoe box decorated in birthday wrap (box and lid wrapped separately) or a gallon zip lock bag, filled with the recommended items listed below: one pair of socks; one bottle of body wash; one small lotion; one stick of deodorant; one tooth brush; and one tube of tooth paste;
Individual item donations are also welcomed, the release said. For questions about the Shoe Box Gift Donation Drive, contact Bill Ayers at billayers25@gmail.com.