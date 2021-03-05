Security personnel at Prince George’s County public schools with arresting powers to decrease next school year

The number of security personnel with arrest powers at Prince George’s County public schools will decrease next school year, according to recommendations from the school system CEO that the board of education reviewed Monday.
The approval of a new strategy to strengthen efforts to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline elicited long discussions at the school board meeting. Many residents who want school resource officers removed from schools spoke at the meeting during public comment.
All of the school system CEO Monica Goldson’s recommendations will be implemented, which will not remove school resource officers who will still have arresting power, after the board was unable to pass any of the motions that amended her plan.
The board’s Policy and Governance Committee had recommended a variation of Goldson’s plan, that would prevent security personnel from arresting students and ending a partnership with law enforcement agencies that place school resource officers at schools. The board did not pass a vote to accept the committee’s recommendations.
Then, district 7 board member Kenneth Harris II recommended approving two of the five recommendations on Goldson’s report: realign the school systems security protocol and establish school safety data metrics to eventually phase out security personnel. His motion also failed.
The school system currently employs 211 security personnel for 58 secondary schools; 66 security personnel have arrest powers. A reduction in security personnel with arrest powers will be implemented as part of the FY22 budget considerations and funds will be redirected to support mental health enhancement, according to the report. The report did not outline how many security personnel will have arrest power next school year.
Goldson noted that removing all arrest powers of internal security personnel may result in an increased number of arrests by school resource officers. She will ensure school resource officers meet with the school system leadership quarterly to discuss ways they can support students while reducing arrests, the report said.
This item was originally going to be reviewed at a special meeting on Feb. 25 but the board voted to reschedule it and add items from a meeting the board leadership canceled as the chair called for an audit of board actions.
Before the Monday meeting, there was an hour-long executive session.
The board also unanimously approved “equity learning hubs” at the meeting, providing extra assistance to students through in-person instruction to serve students struggling in the distance learning system used since classrooms were closed because of COVID precautions.
The board created a focus workgroup for climate change that will study current operations practices in the school system and examine national/international best practices to provide policy and budget recommendations to the Board of Education, according to documents.