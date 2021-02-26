Prince George’s public schools CEO reviews reopening, school board reschedules budget meeting

The Prince George’s County Board of Education held an emergency meeting where CEO Monica Goldson presented the schools reopening plan, which was followed by a special meeting on the budget that they voted to reschedule for Monday.
At the emergency meeting, District 5 representative Raaheela Ahmed asked about a checklist being posted online for schools’ preparedness that principals could utilize.
“Also, we have a COVID-19 compliance committee that will review them weekly that has representatives from that school. We are utilizing a variety of tools to ensure our buildings are ready to receive students and staff,” Goldson said.
Belinda Queen, of District 6, had concerns over students having to carry electronics to and from school. Goldson responded that students before the pandemic were traveling with electronics with no issue.
CARES act funding was used to purchase laptops for every student in the county, Goldson said.
Two types of COVID-19 testing, symptomatic and asymptomatic, will be done when schools reopen. The state board of education partnered with Gov. Larry Hogan to do the symptomatic testing at schools. Testing will be done once a week, Goldson said.
The board voted to have the reopening plan reviewed at the March 11 board meeting to add any suggestions.
The agenda for the rescheduled special meeting only includes March 2021 expenditures and FY2022 Board of Education Requested Annual Operating Budget that the board has to vote on because it has to be sent to the county executive Monday.
Board members voted 12-1-1 to have the budget and items from the special meeting moved to Monday.
Vice Chair Sonya Williams raised concerns about moving the meeting and having enough time to submit the budget to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. She voted against moving the meeting and Chairperson Juanita Miller abstained from voting on the issue.
Edward Burroughs III, who represents District 8, led the motion to have the meeting moved and ensured Williams that the board will submit the budget in time. He also stated that there is an Emergency Operations, Budget & Fiscal Affairs Committee Meeting planned for Friday.
Burroughs said some board members may have to work over the weekend and if any members have amendments to the budget that they should submit them as soon as possible.