Prince George’s school board member resigns, county executive says

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced on Thursday that appointed board member Sandra Shepard resigned from her seat on April 15.
Alsobrooks will be appointing a replacement for Shepard and any county residents can send in an application to her office by May 14.
“I would like to thank Mrs.Shepard for her dedicated service to our community these past two years that she served on the board of education,” Alsobrooks said in a statement. “She has been a committed advocate for our students, teachers and families, and we appreciate all that she has done for our school system in this position and through her work in our community.”
Those who would like to be considered for the vacant seat should submit a resume and letter of interest to Countyexecutive@co.pg.md.us. The vacant seat is an appointed position with an appointment term of four years.