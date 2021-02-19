‘Everything is just unclear right now’: Prince George’s school board split as new chair seeks sweeping investigations

One month after Jaunita Miller was appointed to chair the 14-member Prince George’s County school board, the panel has shut down amid dueling allegations about the conduct of board members.
Last week’s meeting was canceled pending several investigations launched by Miller, and the Maryland State Department of Education is reviewing letters from Miller and seven of the eight elected Board of Education members about the dispute.
Miller, appointed by County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, has called for an external audit of all board initiated contracts for the past two years, a review of a reorganization initiated prior to her appointment and a performance audit of board operations to ensure they are in alignment with policies and standard operating procedures, according to a copy of Miller’s letter obtained by the Bowie Blade-News.
The seven elected members, who called Miller’s allegations baseless, said she unilaterally prevented them from doing what they were elected to do and in the process has violated board policies.
Miller and Vice-Chair Sonya Williams say they are ready to resume meetings despite serious concerns, but the seven elected board members told state Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon they are unsure of what will happen next. The board has 14 members, with a mix of elected and appointed positions.
“If the Board Chair does not reverse her unilateral shutdown of board operations so that the board may resume its governance and oversight of the school system’s COVID-19 reopening process, its efforts to improve the quality of distance learning and conduct other business necessary for the efficient operation of the school system, the undersigned members will be forced to petition the State Board of Education to remove the Chair pursuant to Md. Annotated Code,” the group of elected members wrote Salmon in a letter obtained by the Bowie Blade-News.
The state Department of Education is reviewing a letter from Miller and Williams outlining their allegations and the response from seven of the eight elected members — David Murray, District 1; Joshua Thomas, District 2; Edward Burroughs, III, District 8; Shayla Adams-Stafford, District 4; Raaheela Ahmed, District 5; Belinda Queen, District 6; and Kenneth Harris II, District 7.
Miller and Williams also sent their letter to the county council.
Miller wrote that she has been, “surprised by the actions of some members of the Board” and “utterly appalled by the items that have been pushed through.”
She claims in her letter the manner in which the board office reorganization is being implemented appears to be outside of the normal interview and hiring processes and has many moving parts without seeking support from board leadership or the human resources. Miller also believes the reorganization plan calls for adding six more potentially high-paying executive staff positions.
The elected members said they initiated a simple reorganization process for the 12-person office that supports the board.
“The reorganization is designed to greatly improve the operations of the Board Office and to realign its staff structure under the new position of Chief of Staff, which is the same staff structure that school boards have in Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County, and other neighboring jurisdictions,” elected members wrote.
The members wrote that the plan actually eliminates all executive staff positions and reduces exorbitant salaries in the office by lowering the top salary from the current level of $185,000 or more to less than $130,000, they wrote.
Two days after Miller sent her letter about her concerns and the day before the Feb. 11 board meeting, Miller sent an email “directing staff to cancel all board meetings for tomorrow.” Elected members called this the “latest example” of Miller’s violations of board bylaws, referencing a policy that requires 48 hours notice to change a meeting date and time.
“We were ready to attend the meeting in order to perform the job that we were all elected to do,” the seven elected members wrote.
Miller wrote that she had “received emails from six board members indicating that they were in agreement” with her that all board actions should be suspended. She claimed the six members refused to attend the board meeting in order to prevent a quorum.
The board was expected to approve “equity learning hubs” at the meeting, providing in-person instruction to serve students struggling in the distance learning system used since classrooms were closed because of COVID precautions, approval of a new strategy to strengthen efforts to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline and the approval of a Science of Reading workgroup with the goal of ensuring students are reading on their level by the third grade, according to the letter.
The next board meeting is set Thursday, when the board is expected to approve the operating budget to the county.
Miller and Williams issued a statement Tuesday, saying they are “ready and willing to hold Board of Education meetings to review the operations of the school system.”
But Ahmed, who represents Bowie as part of her district, said she isn’t sure what will happen or when members will return to their duties. She also doesn’t know what will happen to the agenda items that were planned for the Feb. 11 meeting.
Latest Maryland
“Everything is just unclear right now,” she said.