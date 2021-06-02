A survey says over 68% of Prince George’s, Anne Arundel residents support the maglev train

A survey funded by Northeast Maglev of 600 Prince George’s County residents and 600 Anne Arundel County residents found that in both counties over 68% support the construction and operation of a high-speed maglev train between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Lake Research Partners designed and administered this survey of likely 2022 General Election voters in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, using interviewers, conducted via telephone. The surveys were conducted in April and were paid for by Northeast Maglev.
Out of the 600 residents in Prince George’s County, only 19% oppose the high-speed train and 13% are undecided and 68% support it.
In Anne Arundel County, 69% of residents support it compared to just 17% who oppose it with 13% undecided.
The overall level of backing represents an uptick from 65% support in the October 2019 survey of likely Prince George’s County voters. To comprise the likely voter sample, Lake Research used a combination of individuals’ vote history in past, similar midterm elections, while also including some newer registrants who did not have the opportunity to vote in previous midterm elections but have voted in subsequent elections, as well as a small number of the most recently registered voters.
The Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the maglev high-speed train, which outlines two possible routes for the project and an analysis of each, public review and comment period ended May 24.
The Prince George’s County Council unanimously voted to recommend the “No Build” option for the train.
“The bottom line is as a representative of Prince George’s County and the 4th Council District, including the city of Greenbelt that is directly impacted by the both proposed maglev alignments, the alleged benefits of maglev to the region does not outweigh the substantial burdens placed on the communities and residents of Prince George’s County highlighted by the Draft Environmental Impact Statement,” said Todd Turner, District 4 County Council member.
In the letter, the council calls the maglev train “an unnecessary and flawed project.”
“Even at its maximization, SCMAGLEV is little more than a very expensive novelty project that demonstrates little functional utility to anyone, and even less benefit to our jurisdiction. The SCMAGLEV Project, as proposed, will cut through Prince George’s County, disrupting businesses, residents and taking land, while seriously damaging our environment — all without providing any meaningful benefit,” the letter states.
When Prince George’s residents were asked why they support the Baltimore-Washington Rapid Rail, 306 of those surveyed said faster/easier/reliable commute and another 168 said because of the reduction of traffic. When Anne Arundel residents were asked the same thing, 189 said faster/easier/reliable commute and another 180 said in need of a new transportation option.
The Rev. Charles McNeill Jr., president of the National Capital Baptist Convention, supports the train because of the job opportunity construction and maintenance offers residents. The convention is a religious membership organization.
“It gives us jobs to our constituents and alleviating traffic that is building up,” McNeill said. “It is a faster way of getting places and it will redesign the entire East Coast.”
McNeill said if a train can go to Baltimore and Washington in 15 minutes, then sign him up. He takes the Amtrak often, but if he can get places faster, he would.
This maglev train is just “evolution” to McNeill. He compares the train to things in “Star Trek” and hopes society is moving in that direction.
“People are afraid of change and we need to move into the future,” McNeill said. “I have no worries about this train.”
The BWRR ticket prices will range from less than a dollar per mile to $2 per mile. At the most, a ticket could cost $70, according to developers. McNeill doesn’t see the price point being an issue, as “people learn to afford what they want to afford,” he said.
Jerry McLaurin, president of the PFC Black Chamber, sees the train as an economic engine for the Black community in Prince George’s County. The chamber is a membership-based organization representing Black businesses and firms in Prince George’s County and throughout the state of Maryland.
The survey found levels of support across demographic subgroups in Prince George’s, including African Americans (72% support, 15% oppose, 13% undecided) and white residents (62% support, 29% oppose, 8% undecided).
“The amount of jobs coming to the county is what the Black community is focused on,” McLaurin said. “The pandemic has opened a lot of eyes and this train can bring 500 to 700 permanent jobs.”
McLaurin believes this train will open up the job market for people living in Baltimore and Washington.
“This is a benefit and will bring attention to this area, this is the first [maglev] train coming to America,” McLaurin said. “This is innovation right on our doorstep, if we don’t get behind this technology, our country will be left behind.”
McLaurin thinks this train could help the next generation get into technology fields. When he was younger, he said it’s like “The Jetsons” or “Space Ghost.” He thinks all those high-tech movies and shows are the future.
“If you are against this train then you are against technology and refuse to change,” McLaurin said.
The sample for the Prince George’s survey included 100 interviews in each of the following four councilmanic districts: 1, 3, 4 and 5. Council District 1 (69% support, 21% oppose, 9% undecided), Council District 3 (58% support, 27% oppose, 15% undecided), Council District 4 (53% support, 31% oppose, 16% undecided) and County District 5 (63% support, 19% oppose, 18% undecided).
In the remaining County Council districts (2, 6, 7, 8, and 9), nearly three-quarters of voters support the construction and operation of the maglev (74% support, 14% oppose, 12% undecided).
In four sampled councilmanic districts in Anne Arundel County: District 6 (73% support, 17% oppose, 10% undecided), Council District 4 (66% support, 21% oppose, 14% undecided), Council District 2 (64% support, 19% oppose, 17% undecided), and Council District 1 (63% support, 22% oppose, 15% undecided). In the remaining councilmanic districts (3, 5 and 7), nearly three-quarters of voters support the construction and operation of the maglev (73% support, 14% oppose, 13% undecided).