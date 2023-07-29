As missing Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson sought records, he acquired speedy, yet tricky, boat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mexican authorities have located the capsized trimaran of Baltimore sailor Donald Lawson, pictured in February in Annapolis, in the Pacific Ocean 300 miles south-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, Lawson’s wife, Jacqueline, said in a statement Wednesday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

When Tim Troy read about Donald Lawson’s ambitious plans to break all sorts of sailing records, he wanted to lend a hand. Troy knows how dangerous solo sailing can be, plus, he has a lot in common with Lawson: They’re both Baltimore natives, both with unassailable hopes to sail single-handedly around the world.

Troy messaged with Lawson in February. He wished him luck. But Troy, like many in the sailing community, also was worried Lawson’s goals were quixotic.

Now 65 years old, Troy made three efforts to sail solo around the world but was stopped before he could really begin due to the high costs of maintaining a capable sailing vessel. In 2008, he solo sailed across the Atlantic to reach an around-the-world race’s starting line, only to be told by organizers his boat did not pass their safety test.

Still, the ocean calls him. He sailed 3,000 solo miles this spring, winding through the Caribbean and, if he won the Powerball, he said half-jokingly, he’d try to circumnavigate again.

Lawson has been similarly enchanted by the ocean, albeit with a more challenging dream. The 41-year-old, who authorities are currently searching for in the Pacific off Mexico, not only aspires to sail around the world, but he wants to do so in record time and on one of the fastest most, most unwieldy sailboats ever built, sailors say.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun last year, Lawson matter-of-factly dictated his to-do list: Break 33 speed records as part of his 10-year plan.

The current American record for a solo, nonstop trip around the world in a boat no longer than 60 feet is 107 days. The world record is 74 days. Lawson hopes to do it in under 70 and become the first African American sailor to complete a solo, nonstop circumnavigation.

To support his efforts, he bought an incredibly speedy, 60-foot trimaran — one he’d had his eyes on for years — in March 2022 that he named Defiant and began to outfit for long, single-handed passages. Lawson declined to say how much he spent on the boat, which is part of a class called the ORMA 60s, but such vessels cost at least hundreds of thousands of dollars and upkeep is pricey. Donors and sponsors helped him afford his efforts, he said.

Some cautioned him against rushing into the venture, but Lawson, a confident and determined sailor, was preparing for a solo circumnavigation attempt from Baltimore in October .

Donald Lawson's trimaran Defiant, pictured this year near San Francisco, is 60 feet long and weighs just 6 tons. (Tori Lawson)

Lawson had been sailing his boat along the West Coast for the past year and he set out from Acapulco, Mexico (which is on the Pacific side of the country), on July 5, bound for Baltimore via the Panama Canal.

However, he had problems with his hydraulic rigging beginning July 9, according to a statement from his wife, Jacqueline, who also goes by Tori. He was without engine power, relying solely on a wind generator, which converts wind into electricity. But a storm knocked out that generator July 12, when she last received a text from him.

Lawson’s sailboat is fast, but extremely difficult to handle. The lack of power would have left him, or any sailor, ill-equipped to navigate it normally without the use of, among other essential tools, autopilot.

“If you’re offshore and you have no power, it’s like sailing a Formula One car with no brakes,” said Conrad Colman, a France-based sailor who has circumnavigated the globe three times, once solo.

Lawson’s position was last detected July 13 in the Pacific, about 300 miles from Acapulco. But what happened in the days that followed remains unknown. On Friday, July 21, the Mexican Navy first received a report about the missing boat. And on Sunday a search plane spotted what appeared to be Lawson’s sailboat, which Jacqueline positively identified as the Defiant.

It was capsized.

Authorities continued searching this week for Lawson. There had been hope that he was aboard his capsized vessel, where he’d have food and water, but Mexican authorities told Jacqueline on Friday morning that they inspected the sailboat and did not find Lawson on board.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which joined the search earlier this week, is “releasing” itself from the effort, Jacqueline said in a statement Friday night.

“I continue to remain optimistic and hopeful that Donald will be found alive and will return home safely,” she said.

Each passing day, concern for Lawson increases, however. Hope for his survival now hinges on him being on a life raft. The Defiant was equipped with a life raft when Lawson departed Acapulco, but Jacqueline said she has “not received any information” about the location of that raft.

“You can keep on going for a long, long time in survival scenarios,” Colman said.

Of course, there are other, more tragic possibilities. Arguably the greatest — and most daring — American sailor ever, Mike Plant, died in the Atlantic Ocean in 1992. His body was never recovered and his boat was found weeks after his disappearance, capsized, leaving questions about what went awry.

Any number of scenarios might have led to Plant’s demise. Danger is inherent in solo sailing; in fact, the first person to complete a solo circumnavigation, Joshua Slocum in 1898, later disappeared in the Atlantic.

It raises the question: Why do it? Sailing long distances alone means one wrong step, one miscalculation, one stroke of bad luck can mean catastrophe.

“If you’ve gotta ask why,” Troy said, “then you don’t understand it.”

Donald Lawson seeks to become the first African American to sail solo nonstop around the world in the Defiant, his ORMA 60 trimaran. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Speedy, but delicate like a ‘dragonfly’

The genesis for Lawson’s motivation to sail around the world came on a boat trip in the Inner Harbor when he was 9 years old. From that point forward, it was a dream of his. He cut a map out of National Geographic and drew a route from Baltimore, around the world, and back, placing it on his wall. Sailing became his focus.

He met his wife at Woodlawn High School. Coincidentally, Lawson was in the same magnet program and grade as his friends Hae Min Lee, who was murdered their senior year, and Adnan Syed, who was charged in her death and became well-known by the 2014 podcast “Serial.”

Lawson then attended Morgan State University — dropping out before graduation to crew with Bruce Schwab, one of only five Americans who has completed a solo circumnavigation — and taught sailing in Baltimore, at the U.S. Naval Academy and in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa. Lawson has been a delivery captain, transporting boats across far distances, and said he’s completed at least 100 passages of more than 1,000 miles.

A trimaran like Defiant is a different beast, though.

It’s an ORMA 60, a classification of sailboat that glides over the water and is tantalizingly fast (Lawson said Defiant could reach speeds of up to 42 knots, or 48 mph), but is challenging to handle. Troy said it’s like “trying to ride a wild animal” and Colman said that while some large trimarans are similar to Jeeps, an ORMA is like a “dragonfly.”

“It must be handled very delicately. Otherwise it could flip,” Colman said.

In what is now an infamous example of their instability, only three of 18 trimarans that began a marquee race across the Atlantic in 2002 completed it; many sailors were rescued after capsizing. Only five times has a sailor sailed a trimaran, solo and nonstop, around the world and none as small as Defiant.

Colman, who has sailed on an ORMA 60 with a crew, called the classification of boat “the extreme of the extreme.”

“It is far beyond the comprehension of the average sailor at just how powerful, just how fast, just how dangerous they are,” he said.

ORMA 60s are rarely sailed anymore, due to their danger, but their speed is alluring. Lawson called them the “fastest, most extreme, Formula One race boats.”

He tried to acquire the sailboat in 2011, but was held back by the recession, he said. As he and his wife continued to operate their nonprofit, the Dark Seas Project — which seeks to promote diversity in sailing and hosts sailing education events — Lawson bought the boat in 2022.

“With that boat, the goal is to go out there and break all the world records,” he said at the time.

He ran into problems this year, however, realizing that his boat needed upgrades before he embarked on the global trip of at least 21,600 miles. While sailing in the Pacific Ocean in January, Lawson and his wife collided with something — perhaps a whale or a tree trunk — damaging the boat and requiring more work to be done in Acapulco.

“We’ve been pushing her quite a bit on purpose to test it because it’s better to have failures and issues now than to have issues when I’m actually out there going around the world,” Lawson said in January.

Among the improvements Lawson made was removing the bowsprit, a pole used to hoist big sails. Because he sought to slow the boat, he said, there would be no need for large sails that could propel the boat at high speeds. He aimed, rather, for a more manageable speed of 18 knots.

As Lawson approached his starting line for the world record effort, some sailors were skeptical, both of his ability to set records and also for his safety, and preached caution. Lawson, however, remained confident in his quest.

Part of his motivation hinges on being a pioneer — he would be the first African American to sail around the world solo and nonstop — and also to be remembered for the rare accomplishment. A basketball fan, Lawson noted that record-setting legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are not soon forgotten.

By setting a bevy of records, he, too, wants to be remembered for a solo circumnavigation.

“It’s become almost a personal obsession or part of my DNA,” he told The Sun last year. “I can’t imagine not doing it.”

Baltimore Sun reporters Dillon Mullan and Lilly Price contributed to this article.