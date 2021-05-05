In Prince George’s County, mask requirement are easing up for vaccinated people outdoors

In Prince George’s County, vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear masks when outdoors walking, running, hiking, or biking or in small gatherings with members of their household or other fully vaccinated people.
Unvaccinated people are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks outdoors until they are fully vaccinated
The Bowie Senior Center is currently being used as a critical vaccine clinic two days a week. That operation will continue for several more weeks. Visit www.cityofbowie.org/vax or call 301-262-6200.
As of Tuesday, the county has received 148,770 vaccines and has administered 127,923 of those doses, approximately 86.0%. The county is scheduled to receive 8,190 first doses this week, according to the county health department.
As of April 29, over half a million vaccines have been provided to 338,453 county residents, with 222,420 residents fully vaccinated. 46.5% of residents ages 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county health department.
The county’s goal is to have 473,232 residents vaccinated by this summer, or 65% of this population and 80% by this fall.
Masks are still required at outdoor ticketed events and in all indoor venues, including retail establishments, and while on public transportation. Indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 20 persons and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 persons.
Restaurants Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed at 50% of maximum capacity and theaters as well.
Gyms/fitness centers allow 50% of maximum capacity. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth when working out.
Houses of worship indoor services are authorized up to 50% of maximum capacity, with social distancing requirements in place. Outdoor services are allowed up to 50% maximum capacity of the outdoor area.
As of Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 328,946 first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 219,435-second doses to Prince George’s County residents. There have also been 18,823 residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is in phase 3 of its vaccination plan.
The county has reached 83,410 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,433 deaths since March 2020, according to the county website. Bowie has 7,242 of those confirmed cases.