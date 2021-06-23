Maryland’s High School Rodeo Queen is a Bowie resident who just started competing but is on her way to nationals

All in her first year competing in the Maryland High School Rodeo Association, Morissa Hall won Rookie of the Year, Girls All-Around Champion, Pole Bending Champion, Reserve Barrel Champion and Maryland High School Rodeo Queen.
And this year, she will be representing Bowie at the Nationals High School Rodeo Finals in July. She also qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association World Finals scheduled for July and October.
Hall, 14, got into horseback riding going to family reunions or carnivals that had pony rides. And she has been going to rodeos since she was a child. Her father promised her a horse if she got straight As and she proceeded to get them for 16 report cards in a row.
“When I was young I didn’t want to do barrel racing, I wanted to fight bulls,” Hall said. “But me continuing to go to barrel races and seeing them go so fast drew me in.”
Barrel racing is when there are three barrels spaced around the arena and you have to run through each in a clover style pattern.
Hall got her first horses three years ago but didn’t start competing until two years ago. She was doing gymnastics for eight years until it brought on stress and anxiety.
In her first horseback competition, Hall remembers being very nervous and her horse not wanting to race. During the race, her competition was running 15 seconds and she ran in the 30s.
From running slow times to being the Maryland Queen in just a year, Hall put in a lot of “blood, sweat and tears,” she said. Her favorite competition is pole bending, which is when there are six poles in the arena spaced 21 feet apart and riders have to weave between the poles fast as possible.
“It’s my favorite because I don’t get a chance to be bored and you have to always be moving with your horse and communicating with it,” she said.
While at competitions, Hall gets stares often because she is a minority in horseback racing. At some competitions in Pennsylvania, there are Confederate flags present, Hall said. At one competition in Virginia, out of the 600 competitors, Hall was the only Black one.
With racing horses it is more than just riding them, Hall has to give them carrots, pet them, sit and read books on their back and take care of them just to build the relationship.
“It takes a lot of our time and hours of our days, we just have to push through it even on days I don’t want to. I want to be a champion so that is irrelevant,” Hall said.
Being the best in Maryland is a privilege to Hall and she said the time and effort she has put in has finally paid off. At one point, Hall felt like she wasn’t progressing or getting rewarded for all the work she put in.
“It is a huge accomplishment since I haven’t been doing it for too long and I have been competing against girls who have been doing this since they were 4,” Hall said.
Hall is proud of herself and her horses for the quick progression she has made in such a short time. She thanks her parents, as well as Randolph Wall and Thomas Allen who helped her with the horses. Hall is glad she stuck with it even when she was mad at her parents for correcting her during practice.
“I know that needs to happen and without that, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Hall added. “I understand a lot of people don’t have a support system like me, but I am grateful to have them.”
Terry Moriarty, Hall’s mom, said it is exciting to see her daughter’s success.
“To experience her doing this is amazing, it is surreal sometimes. I give a lot of credit to her dad,” Moriarty said.
Morse Hall, Morissa’s father, had no experience with horses until his daughter was interested and he taught himself how to train horses and his daughter.
“I was the same way when she was in gymnastics, I tell her, ‘if you want to do something, we going to do it and give it everything we got’ so she won’t have regrets,” Morse said. “I don’t have anyone I can send Morissa to train with, so it just her and me. It is pressure because I take direct responsibility if she fails or succeeds.”
Morse calls his daughter’s progress “supernatural” he said there is no logical reason for it.
“We spend 20-25 hours a week on the horses with only 12 hours of riding, she would be even better if she could spend more time riding the horse. But, that is what makes it great,” Morse said. “This sport is a whole different animal and it is challenging.”
Hall currently goes to Elizabeth Ann Seton High School in Bladensburg and said a lot of her friends are supportive of horseback riding. They always ask her to send videos of her competing. But she said in middle school students would tell her horseback riding isn’t a real sport.
“It was just the ignorance of the work, mentality and perseverance in the sport that they didn’t understand. I would say you could play other sports but the ball I sit on that we use has a mind of its own and some days it doesn’t want to listen which makes it not easy,” Hall said. “It’s enlightening at my high school that not all people are so hateful and ignorant. I’m grateful for the friends I have now.”
Representing the whole state of Maryland at Nationals is a lot of pressure for Hall. She said she is still learning about the sport and wants to be the face of Maryland to get more people to join. Hall did make Nationals last year for junior high but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
“The more shows I go to and the more competitions I go to and the pressure is going to make me better for Nationals,” Hall said. “Every arena is different, every day your horse is different, every day the ground is wetter or drier.”
Hall would like to be a fertility vet when she gets older and wants to do local races. But for right now she is focusing on the competitions she has every weekend.