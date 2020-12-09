Prince George’s County Executive Alsobrooks joins other county leaders to urge caution to stop the spread of COVID-19

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks joined with the leaders of Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions Wednesday to draw attention to the worsening coronavirus pandemic and urge caution headed into the holidays as COVID-19 continues to rip through the county at a rate unseen this year.
“The numbers we’re talking about are actually people we love,” Alsobrooks said.
Prince George’s County is suffering some of the worst impacts of the pandemic that already killed 4,801 residents statewide. The first wave of COVID-19 infections hit Prince George’s County particularly hard, causing Alsobrooks to implement several restrictions on indoor gatherings and businesses, as well as offer aid programs in the months that followed.
The county restricted indoor gatherings and restaurant capacity before Thanksgiving, but the rate of spread has continued to increase despite restrictions, Alsobrooks said.
“We recognize that all of our jurisdictions are very different, but we know also that our borders are porous,” she said. “We are asking all of our residents to continue to work with us. We’re urging you to make those responsible decisions about gathering, making sure that we’re very careful about not traveling where it’s unnecessary.”
Alsobrooks joined Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski, Jr., Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott on the call.
They underscored a need statewide for additional aid from the federal government, without which any further restrictions on businesses and economic activity could be damaging.
Johns Hopkins University projects the state could see 10,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations by the end of the year, which would overwhelm the state’s roughly 8,000 inpatient hospital beds, Pittman said. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, one day after his inauguration, announced the city would close indoor and outdoor dining. Pittman and Gardner indicated further restrictions would be coming in their counties as well.
The leaders pledged to continue to work together to hinder rapid spread in the region, but some also called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a statewide approach as hospitals in every county begin to reach capacity.
“I certainly believe this should be done statewide because we have one health care system in this state,” Pittman said. “We could stop this virus in its tracks in Anne Arundel County, but our two hospitals would still have the patients coming in from other counties.”
This wave is different, too, the executives said, because while businesses have learned to operate more safely, individual residents sick of being cooped up have perpetuated the spread through gatherings in their homes.
Prince George’s County implemented a compliance program to tamp down illegal gatherings, but controlling individual behavior is more complicated than closing a business, Alsobrooks said.
“It’s difficult to discourage people who have been in the house for nine months not to go and visit grandma and grandad,” she said. “But we have to stay the course at this point.”