Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman to announce more coronavirus restrictions Thursday

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he would announce Thursday further restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the county.
Pittman joined a press conference with the leaders of Maryland’s eight largest jurisdictions to draw attention to the worsening coronavirus pandemic and urge caution headed into the holidays as COVID-19 continues to rip through the county at a rate unseen this year.
Pittman’s press conference will be at noon, Thursday. To watch, go to his Facebook page, Arundel TV Live or watch Channel 38 on Verizon or Channel 98 on Comcast / Broadstripe.
“We had a different situation in the spring,” he said, “when our case rates were going up, and our hospitalization rates were going up, which is that there were hospital staff that could be recruited from other jurisdictions that did not yet have COVID surges and that’s very difficult right to bring in the staff to handle a surge because every state in the whole country is ablaze with the surge of the pandemic.”
The Anne Arundel County hospitals were largely vacated in the spring in anticipation of the surge after cases overwhelmed hospitals in New York City and elsewhere in the world. Today, hospitals are operating at normal capacity, Pittman said, meaning the current hospitalization rate will soon require medical centers to defer care not related to treating COVID-19 patients.
Johns Hopkins University projects the state could see 10,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations by the end of the year, which would overwhelm the state’s roughly 8,000 inpatient hospital beds.
In response, and in lieu of more stringent statewide restrictions, county leaders announced more restrictions today.
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, on Wednesday, one day after his inauguration, announced the city would close indoor and outdoor dining. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner indicated further restrictions would be coming in her county as well.
Pittman joined Scott and Gardner as well as Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski, Jr. on the call.
They underscored a need statewide for additional aid from the federal government, without which any further restrictions on businesses and economic activity could be damaging.
The leaders pledged to continue to work together to hinder rapid spread in the region, but some also called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to take a statewide approach as hospitals in every county begin to reach capacity.
“I certainly believe this should be done statewide because we have one healthcare system in this state,” Pittman said. “We could stop this virus in its tracks in Anne Arundel County, but our two hospitals would still have the patients coming in from other counties.”
Shortly after the press conference ended, Hogan announced his own with further COVID-19-related updates Thursday at 3 p.m.
This wave is different, too, the executives said, because while businesses have learned to operate more safely, individual residents sick of being cooped up have perpetuated the spread through gatherings in their homes.
Hogan has continued to urge the counties to step up enforcement, especially of rules restricting indoor gatherings, and authorized the Maryland State Police to aid in that effort. In Prince George’s County, Alsobrooks implemented a robust compliance program to tamp down illegal gatherings, she said, but controlling individual behavior is more complicated than closing a business.
“It’s difficult to discourage people who have been in the house for nine months not to go and visit grandma and grandad,” she said. “But we have to stay the course at this point.”