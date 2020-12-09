Bowie Lions Club sold 500 Christmas trees in less than two weeks this holiday season

Bowie Lions Club sold out of all its Christmas trees this year in 13 days, which has never happen that quick before, a tree lot manager said.
The club has been selling trees for 50 plus years and, as a nonprofit, all the money goes back into the community. This is only the second fundraiser the club has been able to do since the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled most of them.
Karl Taschenberge, chairman of Christmas tree lot, said they started selling trees the Sunday before Thanksgiving and was selling 20 to 30 trees a day. Black Friday was the biggest day for sales, he said. The only slow day they had was on Cyber Monday when it rained all day.
“People were hungry for trees, they realized this is something that can bring some normalcy to us,” Taschenberge said.
They sold out of 500 trees by Dec. 6, normally they sell out around the Dec. 17 to the 20th. They were selling Fraser firs.
“Fraser firs are the best Christmas trees and they last the longest and they hold ornaments the best,” Taschenberge said.
During the week the tree lot was only open for four hours and had three workers on the lot at a time.
The club did appointments this year and Taschenberge said they went well and will continue to do them after this year. Everyone wore masks and there was no incidents on the lot.
“People felt comfortable doing them and we knew when someone would be coming. We knew how many people would be on the lot as well,” Taschenberge said.
For the rest of the holiday season, Taschenberge plans to clean up the lot and enjoy the holidays.