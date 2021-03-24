Two Bowie residents plead guilty to conspiracy to distribution of cocaine

Two Bowie residents pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.
Douglas Brian Quander, age 39, of Bowie, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, and for distribution of crack cocaine, according to a press release.
Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration - Washington Division announced the sentence.
Keisha Renee Dawkins, age 41, of Bowie, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced for her role in the conspiracy.
According to Quander’s plea agreement, from October 2017 to June 2018, Quander conspired with Dawkins and others to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.
During the course of the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration used an undercover agent and a confidential source to conduct several controlled buys of cocaine and crack cocaine from Quander, or at Quander’s direction, from his co-conspirators, according to the Department of Justice.
On June 25, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Quander and Dawkins’ residence. Law enforcement seized two firearms, ammunition, 316.8 grams of cocaine, 5.5 grams of heroin, 6.2 grams of marijuana, two digital scales, and $19,122 in cash, according to the Department of Justice.