Golden Globe Award winning Laika film animation is building stop motion animation studio at Bowie State

Laika film animation studio is partnering with Bowie State University to build the nation’s first stop-motion animation studio at a historically Black college and university.
Laika is an Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe Award-winning feature film animation studio and is best known for “Missing Link,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Coraline.”
The partnership will enhance Bowie State’s animation curriculum, with the goal of providing a career pathway for students into the animation industry. Bowie State’s animation and motion graphics concentration is part of the visual communication and digital media arts bachelor’s degree program.
Tewodross Melchishua Williams, chair of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, has taught animation for 18 years, and stop motion was his entry into animation.
“This is near and dear to me. I am very excited. [Laika] reached out to us and we had great conversations about the lack of diversity in animation,” Williams said.
Williams wants to produce more images of African Americans in animations but also more producers, writers and animators.
“The enrollment for animation majors has been increasing even before Laika partnership and this is only going to increase opportunities and get more students in the industry,” Williams said.
Williams’ favorite movie from Laika studios is “Coraline.”
Laika’s donation, which Bowie State declined to disclose the amount of, will fund upgrades to Bowie State’s green screen studio to allow stop-motion animation production. The art form is one of cinema’s oldest techniques, according to a press release.
“Laika is thrilled to be partnering with as prestigious an institution as Bowie State University,” said Arianne Sutner, Head of Production at Laika, in a statement. “At its heart, Laika is a community of artists, craftspeople and scientists committed to expanding the technological capabilities of our animation medium in order to tell everyone’s stories with boldness, compassion and excellence. Helping BSU students to express their experience, their artistry and their potential through the stop motion art form speaks to our creative and corporate mandate. We’re so excited to explore their talents and to provide mentorship and tools that will enlarge the scope of their filmmaking vision.”
The partnership between Laika and Bowie State developed as a way to create internship opportunities for students. Laika committed to making a long-term investment at Bowie State to prepare students for success in the animation industry, a press release said.
Ronald Palmer, a senior studying animation, looks forward to an internship or job opportunity with Laika.
“Such a high-level studio building this at Bowie will be a great opportunity for students to get in on the stop motion and be able to learn the medium. Use this to tell the stories they want to,” Palmer said. “It gives me the opportunity to connect with Laika and simplifies the conversation with them. This partnership is better now than later.”
Palmer said this studio will allow Bowie to level the playing field against other more funded schools in the state and country.
“It gives students more options to choose from and allows them to stay local instead of having to travel far for a studio like this,” Palmer said. “This allows more minority groups to get their foot in the doors. They can finally see themselves on the big screen.”
Palmer can’t wait to see his vision become reality. “I can finally put all the characters and creative work I’ve done onto the big screen or any medium I chose,” he said.
For students considering coming to Bowie State, Palmer would like to tell them, “Your teachers come from similar backgrounds like you, and it is less about explaining what you want to do and more about focusing on what you want to do. You will always have people in your corner.”