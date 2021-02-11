Golden Globe Award winning Laika film animation is building stop motion animation studio at Bowie State

“Laika is thrilled to be partnering with as prestigious an institution as Bowie State University,” said Arianne Sutner, Head of Production at Laika, in a statement. “At its heart, Laika is a community of artists, craftspeople and scientists committed to expanding the technological capabilities of our animation medium in order to tell everyone’s stories with boldness, compassion and excellence. Helping BSU students to express their experience, their artistry and their potential through the stop motion art form speaks to our creative and corporate mandate. We’re so excited to explore their talents and to provide mentorship and tools that will enlarge the scope of their filmmaking vision.”