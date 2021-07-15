Bowie City councilmember to run for Prince George’s County council position

Bowie City Councilmember Ingrid Harrison announced she will be running for Prince George’s County District 4 council member in the 2022 election.
Harrison spent 10 years in the council’s District 4 office serving under current Councilmember Todd Turner, who announced he is not seeking reelection.
“I feel like I can serve on a bigger level and make a bigger impact,” Harrison said.
She was sworn in Bowie City Council as an at-large council member in Nov. 2019 and wouldn’t leave her seat until Dec. 2022. Harrison feels like everyone should serve on the city level before moving to the county level.
Harrison has learned that there are a lot of decisions the county makes that the city cannot. Bowie City Council makes recommendations to the county but they do not have to accept them.
“I would like to be a stronger voice in what Bowie would like to see in the county council,” Harrison said.
Harrison said Turner will be supporting her as his replacement.
“He is so knowledgeable about District 4, and I look forward to working with him and doing a good job as he did,” Harrison added.
Turner has seen Harrison’s evolution over the last 10 years and said he has been impressed with her.
“She has all the skills, experience and judgment to make a good member of the county council,” Turner said. “She has a solid foundation and the residents of District 4 have come to expect from this seat.”
Turner said Harrison is the best candidate he has seen in the race so far, which doesn’t get filled until next year. Councilmember’s terms are four years.
“She is a head above with her experience and having county council relationships already, and she will be a great asset,” Turner added.
Turner is still figuring out what he will do next. When his term is done, he will have 17 consecutive years in elected office.
Some of Harrison’s goals are to expand economic development, reduce the county’s carbon footprint and support education and workforce development.
Harrison told her Bowie constituents a month before her decision to run for the county position because she said they elected her.
“I’m not leaving Bowie, I never would but I can serve them and the other municipalities if I move up to this bigger office. Hopefully, I am successful and they support me,” Harrison said.
Harrison will be knocking on doors in Bowie, Glenn Dale and Greenbelt this summer to build relationships. “I want the residents to know what I plan to do and hopefully get their support.”