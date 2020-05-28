Bowie ice arena project was first major project canceled for builder

For months his company had worked on building a new two-sheet ice arena for the City of Bowie. But last Tuesday a newly-elected City Council canceled the construction of a new ice arena, with the Mayor saying he felt their predecessors made a mistake in approving the two-sheet facility, as well as the $24.2 million in general obligation bonds sold to pay for it. The council asked that the site be reused to build an indoor court facility for basketball and volleyball players, and that the old city ice arena be renovated.