City of Bowie moves forward with Hall Station annexation

The community of Hall Station is surrounded by the City of Bowie, and it could become a part of the municipality soon.
An annexation petition submitted by residents of Hall Station was discussed during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Councilwoman Roxy Ndebumadu said she has spoken to a number of residents who support joining the city, which would mean a change in property tax for land owners and access to city services.
She hasn’t gotten a single email opposing to annexation, she said.
The council directed staff to move forward with the annexation. Assistant City Manager Daniel Mears recommended expanding the proposed annexation area to include property along Hall Road, filling in more holes in a map of Bowie.
So far 45 out of 170 registered voters in Hall Station have agreed to the annexation, more than the 25% required, Mears wrote in a letter to the council. But when 14 homeowners along Hall Road are added to complete the map, that representation drops to 24.5%.
The petitioner will need to get more people on board so the annexation can move forward, Mears wrote. Staff will also prepare an annexation resolution.