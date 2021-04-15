Greenbelt mayor who sparred with Hogan over vaccine rollout is a lifelong resident of the city

Serving the about 23,000 residents of his lifelong home of Greenbelt is something that Colin Byrd is grateful for and humbled by.
After being the second African American elected to the city’s council in 2017, Byrd was elected mayor in 2019 and has served most of that time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There have been a series of moments that I am especially grateful to be part of. Those small moments when I help distribute food, keep people in their homes, resolve issues that tenants have with property managers and landlords, and help people get tested and vaccinated are the types of moments for which I have been most grateful,” Byrd said.
And during one of those moments last Wednesday at the opening of a federally operated vaccination site in Greenbelt, the mayor cast himself into a spotlight as he got into a small spar with Gov. Larry Hogan.
During his remarks a news conference the two were a part of, Byrd said the Republican governor prematurely lifted coronavirus restrictions and left people of color behind in vaccinations. While someone else tried to cut off Byrd’s remarks, he continued, saying the governor was in his city.
Since the news conference, the Greenbelt City Council voted 5-2 to censure Byrd for his comments against the governor during a council meeting on Monday.
“I think the fact that the mayor’s own City Council has censured him says more than I ever could about what happened,” said Hogan in a statement. “What is most disappointing is that the mayor had an opportunity to urge his residents to go out and get vaccinated at this federal site that we worked day and night for weeks to bring to the area, and instead he chose a political path. Just truly baffling and saddening.”
But Byrd said Tuesday, he still believes the reopening decisions Hogan has made has led to more Marylanders infected with COVID-19.
“They do not reflect the best public health advice that is available and they are in stark contradiction to the implications of the data on COVID-19 cases in Maryland,” Byrd said.
As a person of color, Byrd said he or his family hasn’t been infected with the virus but he has seen the impacts with friends, members of the Greenbelt community, Prince Georgians, and people of color all across the nation. Byrd feels like Hogan’s decisions have had a disproportionately negative impact on people of color.
“While the state is now doing better when it comes to vaccine equity, there are still many states ahead of us on that issue,” Byrd said. “Meanwhile, the governor literally subjected places like Prince George’s County and Baltimore City to claims of ‘over-entitlement,’ so, while we waited for the state to improve vaccine equity, scores of people of color suffered from the lack of access.”
The mayor did say the new vaccination site has been great and has received good reviews from constituents and Prince Georgians. Byrd is also concerned vaccinations are going to non-Marylanders.
“There is more that must be done to make the vaccine more accessible in general, for Greenbelt residents in particular, for people across the county, and for people across the state,” Byrd said. “As a general matter, there is a need for more sites, more doses, more mobility, and shorter wait times.”
Byrd also criticized Hogan’s vetoes of police reform bills, which the General Assembly voted to override, and a bill to end juvenile life sentences —sentences that disproportionately are imposed on young Black people.
Byrd’s decision to run for U.S. Senate next year was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first stimulus bill that Congress passed last year excluded small and medium-sized cities in Maryland like Greenbelt, which he says he would have fought for, according to Byrd.
Byrd also has concerns with the Maglev project, which is currently under federal review. Byrd calls the train a horrible project that would devastate the people of Greenbelt and the people of Prince George’s County.