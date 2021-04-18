A new stand in Eastport joins the spring flowers of Annapolis

Claudia Valdovinos started a new tradition once the COVID-19 pandemic started, going downtown Annapolis every Sunday and buying flowers from Darin Traore in front of Reynolds Tavern on Church Circle.
Valdovinos likes to treat herself as part of her self-care routine. Her favorites are tulips, which are currently in season.
“Flowers signify life and the colors to me signify joy and happiness, so when I put them in my house I put them in two separate rooms, so I can sit down and enjoy them,” Valdovinos said.
Flowers are part of Annapolis, from a street stand on Church Circle to the annual flower mart and May Day competition and now to Eastport. While some events are canceled or changed this year, a new self-service flower vendor opened over the weekend in Eastport to add even more blooms.
Danie Minor is running Dandelions Flower Stand with her mother, Beth Kaufman. The idea of starting a flower stand came from the two of them visiting flower farms often. All the flowers Minor is using are from Maryland Farms.
People can buy flowers at any time of day by using Venmo, Paypal, Zelle or Cash App. The stand will be there Thursday-Sunday, Minor still works a full-time job so she cannot be there all the time, but knows people still want to buy flowers.
“It is growing so much faster than I thought it would, but I am not complaining at all. I am very excited,” Minor said. “Self-service has been great and we have sold flowers overnight.”
On opening day, the kiosk sold 24 of the 26 bouquets on display. By Sunday afternoon, 10 out of the 21 bouquets were sold.
Minor believes she can trust the people of Annapolis, so she has no worries.
“If someone really wants a bouquet and can’t afford it, I still want to be able to supply that happiness for them,” she said.
Starting the business during the pandemic hasn’t come with many issues for Minor. She really wants to support local farms during this pandemic, since they been losing business.
“We are happy we are supporting the farms and purchasing from them,” Minor said. “This week we have already supported three farms. It is important to support locals.”
Right Field Farm in Millersville, Grateful Gardners in Boyds and Seven Petals Farm in Whiteford are three farms, the stand has used so far.
“We love Danie’s vision for bringing local flowers to more people in Maryland. During this pandemic, the demand for local flowers has skyrocketed, and working with local designers was a natural way for us to expand beyond our own weekly deliveries,” said David and Lina Brunton from Right Field Farm.
Kaufman enjoys working in the happiness businesses and said flowers can be for anything.
“Watching Dani grow with this and seeing it happen, has been my favorite part of the business so far, it has made me very proud,” Kaufman said.
The kiosk is located outside Bread and Butter Kitchen.
Monica Alvarado, owner of the restuarant, said she supports all small and local businesses, especially woman-owned.
“It felt like a natural fit to have the stand in front of the shop. It fits in with what we like, local, celebrating entrepreneurs and local people. We are so happy and relieved Dani is here,” Alvarado said. “It adds a nice bit of spice and fun to what we have here in the corner of Eastport.”
Alvarado said people have been enjoying the stand and when she came to work Sunday, she saw them almost sold out, which she said is “exciting to see.”
Minor will also be doing pop-up stands around Anne Arundel County. You can follow the stand’s Instagram- @Dandelionsstand. They are starting Mother’s Day Preorders and can email them at danie@dfstand.com.
Other flower events in Annapolis:
William Paca Garden Plant Sale: ay 8 and 9, William Paca Garden, Enter at 1 Martin St. HA volunteers raise over 8,000 plants - perennials, annuals, trees, vines, and vegetable starts - that represent the best of the old and the new at the historic garden. This year’s sale includes special restrictions for COVID-19 safety. For more information, visit annapolis.org The restored gardens themselves recently reopened for limited tours.
Historic London Town & Gardens: The historic site in Edgewater recently opened for garden tours and its 50th year. In April the camellias are among the flowers in bloom. For more information, visit historiclondontown.org.
May Day: The Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne will not award ribbons this year because of COVID-19, but is inviting residents and businesses to take part in the 66th annual May Day display by putting colorful baskets of flowers in front of their homes and business. Baskets should be set out by 10 a.m. on May 1. Post photos to social media and use #maydayannapolis2021 and #66thannapolismayday.
The Four Rivers Garden Club: The club canceled the 20202 flower mart, and has not posted any information on a show this year. It usually is held just before the May Day competition.