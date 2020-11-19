A passenger dies after being ejected from car during a crash on Monday in Bowie

Prince George’s County police are investigating a fatal crash in Bowie on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway that led to a passenger being ejected from a car on Monday.
At around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a single-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when for reasons which remain under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, entered the westbound lanes and struck a guardrail, police said.
One of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. The driver and two additional passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.
