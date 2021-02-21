A driver struck by ice on Bay Bridge

A driver heading eastbound on the Bay Bridge was struck by a piece of ice Friday, It is unclear if the ice came from another vehicle or the bridge, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.
At around 3:20 p.m., MDTA Police responded to the accident. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police asked drivers to remove ice and snow from their vehicles prior to driving.
MDTA crews continuously monitor the bridge. During natural weather events, snow and ice have the potential to accumulate at various points on the structure. Drivers should stay alert for changing traffic patterns, as the MDTA will proactively close lanes temporarily as a safety precaution due to weather impacts, police said.