DoorDash will provide local grants to help Prince George’s County restaurants

DoorDash announced Wednesday it would provide $200,000 in local grants as part of its expanded COVID-19 relief grant program to help Prince George’s County restaurants.
Restaurants will be able to apply to receive a $5,000 grant to be used to offset costs associated with the ongoing pandemic.
“Prince George’s County small businesses, especially its restaurant and food services community has suffered tremendously as a result of the pandemic,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a statement. “We are pleased that our commitment to supporting this community is shared by our friends at DoorDash and Hello Alice through its grant program. Having these kind of resources available to our business community will surely help them withstand this pandemic and emerge stronger as we recover from COVID-19.”
The program will be administered by DoorDash’s partner, Hello Alice, a technology that helps small businesses launch and grow. Hello Alice will manage the application and selection processes as well as the distribution of funds. Grant recipients will be selected based on criteria set out in the application, and a process intended to help ensure equal access to funds and eliminate selection bias.
“The restaurant industry has been seriously struggling during this pandemic,” said Marshall Weston, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland in a statement. “These relief funds will empower businesses by giving them resources to help get them through the rest of the public health crisis.”
Applications are available starting Wednesday through Feb. 17, and selected restaurants will be notified by March 1. Hello Alice will begin grant distribution in March, with all restaurants receiving their grant by early May. Eligible restaurants will be located in Prince George’s County, must have three stores or fewer currently operating; $3 million or less in 2019 annual revenue per store; and employ 50 people or fewer per store.
“We’re proud to provide continued support to our restaurant community in Prince George’s County with our Main Street Strong pledge,” said David London, Director of Government Relations, U.S. East at DoorDash in a statement. “DoorDash is committed to helping our restaurant partners and the communities we serve with financial support to give restaurants the resources they need to survive the cold winter months.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has also committed $200 million over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community; provided $120 million in commission relief and marketing investments; given a 50% reduction in commissions for mom-and-pop restaurants, plus 0% commissions for pickup and 0% commissions for restaurants new to DoorDash; given two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19 and provided COVID-19 screenings and telemedicine appointments for Dashers for $4 per visit.