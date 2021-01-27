DoorDash will provide local grants to help Prince George’s County restaurants

“Prince George’s County small businesses, especially its restaurant and food services community has suffered tremendously as a result of the pandemic,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a statement. “We are pleased that our commitment to supporting this community is shared by our friends at DoorDash and Hello Alice through its grant program. Having these kind of resources available to our business community will surely help them withstand this pandemic and emerge stronger as we recover from COVID-19.”