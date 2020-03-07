Mother sentenced to 18 years for drunk driving crash that killed five children, one adult

Prince George’s County Circuit Court Judge Beverly Woodard sentenced Dominique Rochelle Taylor to 18 years in prison Friday afternoon, three years for each of the people who died in a crash that occurred while Taylor was driving with a blood alcohol level that was twice the legal limit.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Rush said Taylor was driving home to Bowie from a party in southeast Washington D.C. where she had been smoking marijuana and drinking before the crash. They said she left the party around 4 a.m. and put the five children in the back of the Chrysler Pacifica she was driving. She buckled her own seatbelt, but did not buckle up the children.
Taylor’s daughters Paris Dixon, 5, and London Dixon, 8, died in the crash Feb. 2, along with three other children who were related, Zion Beard, 14, Rickelle Ricks, 6, and Damari Herald, 15. Prosecutors said the children were not buckled up. An adult passenger and friend of Taylor’s, Cornell Simon, survived the crash but died two weeks laters from the traumatic brain injury he sustained.
The van went off of Route 301 in Bowie, struck a line of trees and spun four times, Rush said. The children were ejected from the van and died at the scene of the crash. Rush said first responders told prosecutors it was the worst crash scene they had encountered in their careers.
Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to six counts of manslaughter by vehicle in September. At the sentencing hearing before Woodard Friday, defense attorney John McKenna asked for leniency, saying that his client has been consumed with remorse since the crash, which killed her own two children.
“Those children did not belong to her,” Rush argued in her statement. The kids had other family and friends at school, all of whom suffered because of their deaths.
Woodard questioned the series of decisions Taylor made; engaging in drunk driving, putting young children in the car, and the worst choice of all, she said, was not buckling the children into their seats.
“Those kids didn’t stand a chance,” Judge Woodard said during sentencing. “They trusted you. You failed them.”
Woodard sentenced her to five years, all but three suspended, for each of the six counts.
Paris was a kindergartner at Northview Elementary School in Bowie and London was in third grade. Last February their teachers remembered both of them for their artistic talent. Paris was a social butterfly and London loved being a big sister, they said.
Paris and London’s grandmother Theresa Simpson spoke before sentencing about the impact the crash has had on their family. Simpson said the burden for the crash was not just on Taylor to bear, but on everyone at the party who knew she had been drinking and let her drive.
Simpson said her family was devastated by the loss, and added that Taylor had not expressed remorse to them.
“No one from my family has received an apology from her,” Teresa Simpson said.
Rush said Taylor lied about what had occurred, first telling people she had been taking NyQuil and then that she was struck by another vehicle. She would have had to drink two bottles of the cold medicine to have a blood alcohol level above .16, Rush said.
Chris Dixon, Paris and London’s father, also expressed frustration at the lack of communication from Taylor after the crash. He told Taylor that he forgave her, saying he knew she didn’t mean for the crash to happen.
“When you decide to grow up and take accountability for your actions, my door is open,” Dixon said.
When Taylor spoke during the hearing she apologized for her actions that night.
“I wanted to see my kids go to prom," she said.
She turned around to address Dixon and apologize.
“I’m sorry Chris, I did want to talk to you but they told me I couldn’t,” she said, referring to her defense attorney’s direction not to contact the victims’ father.
Dixon had left the courtroom.