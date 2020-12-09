Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center announces Bowie resident as its new president

Deneen Richmond finds her new role as the president of Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center meaningful because she can give back to Prince George’s County, where she grew up.
“It is great to be able to lead an organization like this in the county and have the opportunity to promote the health and wellness of the community here where I have lived my entire life,” Richmond, a Bowie resident, said.
Richmond’s parents used to say she was always helping people growing up and starting her career as a nurse wasn’t surprising cause she always had a calling to help others. Richmond holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of the District of Columbia and a master’s degree in health care administration from The George Washington University.
Richmond was acting president since September 2020. Prior to her role as acting president, Richmond served as chief quality and population health officer for Luminis Health. Before then, she served as vice president of population health at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Richmond came to Anne Arundel Medical Center from Inova Health System, where she served as vice president of performance improvement and outcomes, according to a press release.
“A proud moment and something I do not take lightly, it is a humbling experience to be in this seat and continue the legacy of the medical center,” Richmond said.
Richmond compares her new role to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris by being the first Black women to assume the roles.
“Its sad that it is 2020 and it is still new and the first. On the other hand, I hope I can be a role model to the younger generation and those in health care,” Richmond said.
Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center is a network of medical and surgical services provided throughout Prince George’s County and Anne Arundel County. The medical center is located in Lanham. It also announced another new move, Saad Chaudhry is its chief information officer, as they announced in November.
“Deneen is the right person to lead Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center now and into the future,” said Victoria Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health in a statement. “I am confident in her ability to honor the medical center’s legacy in the community and couple it with changes that will make a powerful difference for those we serve.”
Richmond wants to build stronger builds with the surrounding communities and do more outreach programs.
A new service Richmond wants to offer at the medical center is women living Prince George’s County being able to deliver their babies in the county. Eight out of 10 mothers living in the county deliver their babies outside the county, Richmond said.
“I lived here my entire life and both of my sons who are grown now, were both born in DC hospitals but I was receiving my health care in the county,” Richmond said. “Yes I received good care but why should women living in the county have to go outside the county to deliver their babies. We are committed to changing that and giving women that choice.”
A behavioral health care service is also in the works for the medical center. COVID-19 has had an impact on the mental health of many residents, Richmond said. Even before the pandemic Richmond said there is a lack of behavioral health services in the county.