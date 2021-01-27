Prince George’s executive says only residents, workers can get vaccine from county; state to open Six Flags site

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday that the county is canceling vaccine appointments for individuals who do not live or work in the county.
The county will be checking for proof of residency or proof of employment in Prince George’s County for every vaccination appointment moving forward.
“While we continue to work with our Health Department and across jurisdictions to make sure our vaccine efforts move forward for our county and region, we do not yet have the supply we need to vaccinate everyone here,” said Alsobrooks. “Due to the limited supply of vaccine, we will not be able to honor the appointments made by individuals who do not live or work in our county, as we must prioritize our vulnerable county seniors and workers at this time.”
Although the county is canceling appointments for individuals who do not live or work in the county, individuals who already have an appointment to receive a second dose will not have those appointments canceled. The county is only vaccinating individuals eligible in Phases 1A and 1B who live or work in the county at this time, so individuals in those groups who have preregistered will be prioritized for appointments that continue to open up.
“49% of those vaccinated so far in Phase 1A are out-of-county residents. Phase 1A vaccinations are largely based on where you work, not where you live,” said George Lettis, communications director for Prince George’s County health officer. “Approximately one-third of those we vaccinated in phase 1B are non-county residents, most of which are people age 75 and older.”
The county can’t pinpoint exactly how many people have been vaccinated in each phase because the occupation categories in PrepMod (the state’s appointment site) do not always align with the phases, Lettis added.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced mass vaccination sites will be underway by Feb. 5 at the Six Flags America in Prince George’s County. This site will will not have residency restrictions because it’s run by the state.
The county executive also announced that they entered Phase 1C of the vaccine distribution plan for pre-registration only. Individuals that live or work in the county and are eligible in Phase 1C should pre-register as soon as possible. Those in 1C, who have preregistered, will receive appointments as they become available, which the county anticipates could take several weeks or longer due to current vaccine supply.
The county canceled all scheduled appointments at the Sports & Learning Complex after Feb. 9. Individuals in Phase 1C that live or work in the county, and already have an appointment scheduled between now and Feb. 9, will not have their appointments canceled. These individuals will not need to pre-register as long as they keep this appointment.
Last week, after learning that a number of people from outside of the county were able to make vaccination appointments through the state website that was initially opened to the public, the county closed appointments through that website and set up a new scheduling process, Alsobrooks said. Now, all individuals who live or work in the county that wish to receive a vaccine must fill out a preregistration form .
As appointments become available based on vaccine supply, eligible individuals will receive links from the Health Department with instructions to schedule an appointment. In addition, individuals who have pre-registered that are in future phases of vaccine distribution will receive a notification when the county moves to future phases.
About 28,518 Prince George’s County residents have received at least one dose so far from either the county health department, another jurisdiction, a hospital system, or a pharmacy only through the federal partnership for nursing homes.
The county’s positivity rate has dropped to 8.4% based on the latest seven-day average. As a result, indoor dining will resume on Friday at 25% capacity, unless there is a dramatic and unexpected change in this trend, Alsobrooks said.
To fill out a preregistration form, go to covid19vaccination.princegeorgescountymd.gov.