Bowie calls for review of all policies to promote social justice; committees will suggest ideas for police review panel

The Bowie City Council voted Monday to hire an outside firm to assist with a complete review of city policies to ensure non-discrimination, intersectional equity and to promote social justice.
The outside firm will report its finding to the council and the city’s diversity committee. The resolution authorizing the audit declared that Black lives matter and detailed centuries of violence and discrimination against people of color, on a national and local scale.
“Sometimes you have to know where you’ve been,” Mayor Tim Adams said in an interview after the meeting. “It lays out and puts front and center a lot of the issues that we sometimes want to gloss over about our history.”
The resolution mentioned that the city’s namesake, Oden Bowie, was one of the state’s largest slaveholders. And it pointed to a seven-year period of unprecedented housing growth in Bowie, during which Levitt & Sons built thousands of homes and refused to sell to Black families. An open-housing ordinance passed in the county in 1967 compelled the end of that practice, the resolution states.
And it mentions on-going inequalities in employment, health, housing, policing and education. The resolution directs staff to hire an outside firm specializing in policy review to assist.
“When you can say Black lives matter you can truly say all lives matter,” Adams, the city’s first Black mayor, said. “Many in the Black community have felt like their lives haven’t counted.”
The resolution was first introduced in early September, along with an ordinance that would have created a citizen’s review board to handle police misconduct complaints. At the time Police Chief John Nesky told the council efforts to create a board were already underway.
During Monday’s meeting Nesky announced that he has asked diversity committee chair Elveeda Dixon and public safety committee chair Del Billings to work together to create a citizen-driven review panel for use of force and internal complaints.
The group could also provide community input on police policy decisions, Nesky said.
“Ultimately what we want is a fair, impartial and outside review that is citizen-driven. We don’t want the perception of a puppet panel or anything that we are unduly influencing,” he said.
During Monday’s meeting, Dixon proposed that the city establish the review panel through resolution. She and Billings will work together to make suggestions to the council about who should be on the panel, for how long, what kind of power should they have and if they should be compensated.
Nesky, who was recently sworn in as president of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, said police would play an advisory role in the establishment of the citizen review panel.
Billings said they will look to see what other panels around the country are doing well and that they hope to create panel honed to the needs of Bowie.