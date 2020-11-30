Christmas tree shopping in Anne Arundel can uplift spirits during coronavirus pandemic

Fresh trees were delivered to Crofton Southbound Produce last week in anticipation of families coming to the lot on Route 3 and picking the tree that will decorate their home for Christmas.
Shopping for the perfect tree, whether it be Frasier or Douglas fir, Colorado spruce or white pine, is one thing to do for the holidays that is more friendly to social distancing restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crofton Southbound Produce also started selling homemade wreaths Friday.
“We expect to see more customers than last year,” said owner Jon Billings.
Billings said he will be following all government protocols, which include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. He won’t be doing appointments, saying “we have plenty of labor and room on the lot.”
Ray Woodruff owner of Mr. Luke’s Christmas Trees in Bowie says people are buying trees earlier. Woodruff has been selling trees for 20 plus years.
“The people want to get their holiday season started earlier because we had such a challenging year,” Woodruff said. “They want something that can uplift their spirits and give them hope.”
Woodruff said his opening weekend was pretty good and is expecting more customers this year, as well. The farm is selling trees by appointment.
The farm is selling Douglas firs, Fraser firs and concolor firs. Woodruff said Fraser firs are the best seller.
“The Fraser fir combines the best in what people want in a tree, has a good fragrance, the branches are firm but not too stiff and holds up ornaments well. It also has a good life,” Woodruff said.
Leonning Farms in Glenarden, which opened the day after Thanksgiving, will be doing appointment only to ease concerns with the pandemic.
“There won’t be groups mingling and walking around aimlessly this year,” owner George Leonning said.
His farm started growing trees in 1989 and started selling them shortly after. The farm will be offering five different types of trees this year, including blue spruce, concolor fir, white pine, Scotch pine and Norway spruce. The farm is located at Landover Road and Technology Way.
Leonning sold around 20 trees last year and thinks the number will be around the same this year.
“This year me and my wife will be able to concentrate on one group at a time and it will work out better for getting people to buy trees,” Leonning said.
Where to pick out Christmas trees:
Friendship Trees & Christmas Shop also opened the day after Thanksgiving but its Christmas shop won’t be open this year due to the pandemic. The farm is located at 6950 Old Solomons Island Rd, Friendship, MD 20758.
Mr. Luke’s Christmas Trees is located at 8520 Chestnut Ave, Bowie, Maryland 20715. (301) 452-1997. They are open by appointment Monday to Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Crofton Southbound Produce is located at 10250 State Route 3 N, Gambrills, MD 21054. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. (301) 957-8066.
Leonning Farms is located at Landover Road & Technology Way, Glenarden, MD 20774. It is open Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (301) 455-5837.
Modlin’s Tree Farm, is at 5910 Little Rd, Lothian, MD 20711. (301) 643-3147.
Hemlock Farm Christmas Trees, is at 31 Old South River Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. (410) 271-5336.
Homestead Gardens, is located 743 West Central Ave, Davidsonville, MD 21035 and 522 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. (410) 798-5000.
Diehl’s Produce, is at 921 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403.
The Barnyard Christmas Trees is at 4358 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. (410) 302-1492.
Greenstreet Gardens is located at 391 West Bay Front Rd, Lothian, MD 20711. (410) 867-9500.
Misty Valley Farms Crofton is located at 1340 Defense Highway Gambrills, MD 21054. (410) 721-5531.