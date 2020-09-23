Bowie gym to close for early voting in city; deadline to complete census approaching

The Bowie Gym will close from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 to serve solely as a polling place operated by the Prince George’s County Board of Elections.
The board will pay a contractor to clean the city-owned building to CDC standards, Director of Community Services Sally Hein said, similar to what occurred during the primaries.
Heading into the election voters should be aware of a few dates. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Oct. 13 and requests for mail-in ballots must be received by Oct. 20, the Maryland Board of Elections says on its website.
The gym will also be open for voting on Election Day, Nov. 3. There will also be polling sites at the South Bowie Community Center, Bowie High School and Bowie State University.
The Bowie Gym will return as an early voting center this year despite concerns raised by the City Council that the use is too disruptive for that location and the adjoining Senior Center parking lot. An alternative is being sought for 2022.
The Senior Center remains closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gym has reopened with limited hours, Monday to Friday from noon to 7:30 p.m.
Officials are also reminding residents of a different civic duty, completing the census. Forms are due by Sept. 30. So far Bowie has an average response rate of 83.3%, making it the 16th most responsive city in the state.
Each person counted equates to about $18,500 in funding over a 10-year period.
“We don’t want to leave any money on the table,” at-large councilwoman Ingrid Harrison said during a meeting Monday.
In-person voting centers
Bowie Gym, 4100 Northview Drive, Bowie, MD 20716
South Bowie Community Center, 1717 Pittsfield Lane, Bowie, MD 20716
Bowie High School, 15200 Annapolis Rd, Bowie, MD 20715
