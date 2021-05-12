Bowie City Council finishes its last budget meeting, will decide to accept next week

The city of Bowie wrapped up its last budget meeting on Monday night before the council is scheduled to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The majority of the $64,324,200 budget is slated for public works. The general fund is slightly decreasing by $2,373,800 from this fiscal year. The city will be spending $17,239,600 on the public works budget, which includes $6,812,100 on solid waste and $6,989,700 on street maintenance.
The police department has a budget of $13,964,400 that includes the replacement of three vehicles and body cameras/car video. Two of the vehicles will cost $55,300 and the other will be $69,400. The body cameras/car video will cost $515,000. The city will be replacing trucks for public works, street division and parks and rec department as well.
“We spend a significant amount on our police department and that is evident,” said Al Lott, Bowie City Manager. “IT department we might get the most for less with only spending $3.5 million. If they shut down then we all will be out of work.”
The parks, culture and recreation budget will be $8,079,600, most of it will be allocated to parks and grounds with $3,972,600. The ice arena budget is $1,148,700 that will include a cooling tower replacement that costs $82,500. The arena will also be converting to LED lighting that will cost $50,000.
In debt service, the city will be spending $2.3 million mainly because of the borrowing for the Bowie iceplex that was canceled last year.
City staff will print out a document next week for the City Council to sign if they decide to accept the proposed budget.
“This an excellent proposed budget and better and more information than any other budget I ever did at previous cities,” Lott said. “I would like to thank all the staff that helped out with this.”
Mayor Tim Adams echoed what Lott said by thanking city staff and all the hard work they put into this budget.
“I know how extensive it is, how time-consuming it is and how difficult it is with all the decisions you all have to make,” Adams said. “The transparency is important for residents to see where their tax dollars are going. The love for the city and residents shows in this budget.”