Coronavirus forcing Bowie City Council to consider halting construction of ice rink

The Bowie City Council will discuss halting construction of the new ice arena off Church Road on May 18, weighing the financial impact of the project against the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Tim Adams said Wednesday.
“It is apparent that drastic measures have to be taken now in order to sustain the financial viability of the City during this crisis,” Adams wrote in a column submitted to the Bowie Blade News.
Adams referenced the financial pressure the coronavirus pandemic has caused, arguing that stopping the project would protect city services and city jobs during the crisis.
The project is slated to include two sheets of ice and would replace the city’s current facility, which staff says is near the end of its life. The city has sold $25 million in general obligation bonds to pay for the project, a contract has been awarded to a construction company and work is underway.
At-large Councilman Henri Gardner said canceling the project now would be a waste of the money already spent on designing and building the facility.
According to the city’s Capital Improvements Program, also up for consideration Monday, through 2019 more than $3 million has been spent on assessments, consulting, design, permitting and other services related to the project.
“I do not want to see this project tossed and stopped,” Gardner said in an interview Monday.