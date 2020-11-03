More than 300,000 Prince George’s residents had already voted heading into Election Day

Heading into Election Day, more than 330,000 Prince Georgians had cast their ballots, an 83% increase in the number of people who have either voted by mail or early compared to 2016.
During the general election in 2016, the Maryland State Board of Elections received 22,846 mail-in ballots from county residents. This year it has received at least 220,000, a shift made to reduce person-to-person interaction and mitigate exposure to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Monday evening, before the final day of early voting was tallied and added, 13,718 people had voted at the Bowie Gym. In 2016, there were 29,302 votes cast early at the same location. That year 158,718 early votes were cast county-wide, compared to the 111,000 cast as of Monday evening.
At Monday’s Bowie City Council meeting, Mayor Tim Adams reminded residents to vote and said it isn’t just about the presidential race.
“There are a lot of down-ballot issues and questions on there that affect all of us,” he said.
