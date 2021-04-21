Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford visits state-run vaccination clinic at Bowie Senior Center

Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford played a role in getting the first state-run vaccination clinic in the City of Bowie and on Wednesday he visited it for the first time.
Rutherford was joined by Bowie City councilmembers and Mayor Tim Adams at the City of Bowie Senior Center.
The clinic is a joint partnership between the state, the City of Bowie, and Safeway. City staff members are running the clinic and Safeway pharmacy personnel are administering the vaccines. This is the first partnership that the state has done with a municipality, according to Lee Cornwell, Director of Emergency Management for the City of Bowie.
“They are using this site as a model to possibly use this in other places around the state,” Cornwell said.
Adams said he and Rutherford went back and forth on the phone, even on weekends to make this clinic possible.
“Rutherford never gave up. Him coming today shows how important it is for people to get vaccinated but shows his commitment to making sure we can do it in municipalities and locally,” Adams said. “It’s exciting that people can come somewhere where they are comfortable and use to.”
Rutherford said it was important to give vaccines where people are.
“Now that we have more and more vaccines available we are trying to reach people that are not comfortable going to mass vaccination sites and we want to get all seniors vaccinated and younger people,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford described the clinic as “running smoothly” on his first visit. Ingrid Harrison, At-Large Councilmember, believes Rutherford’s visit will bolster people who are on the fence to get the vaccine.
“It is important for people to see us getting vaccinated and we are in the race of vaccinating everyone in the state,” Harrison said.
This clinic vaccinates 250 to 300 people per day and they are open Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. They have been receiving Pfizer vaccines.
“We have neighbors helping neighbors, so it is about community. You don’t have to go anywhere else to get it, you can do it in your neighborhood,” Adams said.
Cornwell said the population in the City of Bowie is about 59% African-American and it is was important to reach out to this community for vaccines. “There is a disparity in getting medical care for the Black community,” he added.
The community response to the clinic has been great to Cornwall and he said they have been waiting for this to come to their area.
As of Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health had administered 285,189 first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 165,049-second doses to Prince George’s County residents. There have also been 17,785 residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county is in phase 3 of its vaccination plan.
The county has reached 81,537 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,401 deaths since March 2020, according to the county website. Bowie has 7,099 of those confirmed cases.
Prince George’s County residents can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine appointment at covid19vaccination.princegeorgescountymd.gov.