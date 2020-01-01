The city of Bowie is headed into the New Year and new General Assembly session with a new lobbying firm, Mayor Pro Tem Adrian Boafo said, and this legislative session the city will focus on discussions surrounding the Preakness, Pimlico, Laurel Park and the former Bowie Training Center.
In October, Baltimore City and The Stronach Group, which owns the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Laurel Park and the now-closed Bowie Training Center, announced a deal to make improvements to Laurel Park while keeping the Preakness in Baltimore City. The company would divest themselves of the Bowie Training Center, ending a previous plan to invest $40 million to reopen the Bowie track.
The new plan calls for the possible donation of the land to the city or neighboring Bowie State University. Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith, D-Bowie, said legislation is expected this session relating to Laurel and Pimlico, with implications for Bowie.
“We will have to work in the upcoming session to determine what is best for the land and the neighborhoods surrounding the land,” Valentino-Smith said. “It affords a unique opportunity for us to try to accomplish something that is important both for the city of Bowie and Bowie State University.”
A community meeting will be hosted by the county council at the Kenhill Center at 10 a.m. Saturday to discuss the future of the 140-acre property. The meeting will give the council an idea of what the residents in the area specifically want, Boafo, who represents District 3, said.
Councilman Michael Estève, District 1, said the council has drafted a position letter to sign Monday, stating they want the land to go to the city, contingent on mitigation of any environmental issues that may exist, to be open to the public and that they would like to sign a memorandum of understanding with Bowie State University to join the city in those uses.
Estève said the meeting also will provide a chance for state lawmakers to hear from residents about what they want, saying the property’s future will be negotiated by state lawmakers in Annapolis. He spent part of his week passing out hundreds of flyers for the meeting on Saturday.
State Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters, D-Bowie, said the delegation and the city want to show up in Annapolis with a common solution for the racetrack’s future. He said he thinks they will learn more Saturday, when they will hear from the community.
“It’s a two-lane road. It’s going to have to be a very low traffic generator that goes there,” he said.
Del. Ron Watson, D-Upper Marlboro, said continuing to support Bowie State will be an important piece to the puzzle.
“We have a community that’s not set up to handle increased traffic flow, but we have the university that should be one of the thriving jewels in our district,” Watson said.
Watson said the Maryland Legislative Black Caucus will continue to work to settle a lawsuit that claims the state fostered segregation by allowing better-funded academic programs at traditionally white universities to undermine similar ones at historically black schools. He said they are seeking more than $500 million.
The 441st session of the Maryland General Assembly begins Wednesday. Watson’s focus will be on home first, he said in an interview Tuesday. He will sponsor legislation that requires owners of commercial vehicles to provide the safety and maintenance records of the vehicles to the drivers.
He said the move is in response to a man from his district who died after an accident because he was unable to open the door from the inside without using a screwdriver.
Watson said he will also push to add a speed camera at the intersection of Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive where a 14-year-old jogger was fatally struck while crossing the road inside a crosswalk at 1:30 p.m. on a Saturday.
Valentino-Smith said she will continue to find ways to work around the “beg-a-thon” conducted annually before the state Board of Public Works for school construction funding.
“We’re focused on developing new funding strategies to help ensure that schools that have some of the most severe capital and maintenance needs are prioritized,” she said. “Which will have an impact not only on Prince George’s County, but our district, because of the age of our schools, the number of temporary units and the failing HVAC systems.”
Valentino-Smith and Peters both serve on the Workgroup on the Assessment and Funding of School Facilities, which submitted a preliminary report to Gov. Larry Hogan and the General Assembly Dec. 1. The “major discussion areas” for the report were standards-based funding using school building condition scores, maintenance costs and the total cost of ownership over a 30-year period.
Peters is the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 1, the Built To Learn Act of 2020. Peters said the bill will give each county funding for school construction and renovation above their normal allocation, to the tune of 2.2 billion. For Prince George’s County, there is language specifying that the system can use a public-private partnership model to construct and renovate schools.