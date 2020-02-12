Prince George’s high school teacher speaks at conference on revisiting history of untaught truths of America’s past

It is by design that Alice Moore-Simmons’ 11th and 12th grade history classes at a Prince George’s high school are running a couple weeks behind schedule.
“We are revisiting the Columbian Exchange and the students are into it. I need to go back and teach that when Columbus and Pizarro were sailing around, conquering, there were important things going on with indigenous people that matter,” said Alice Moore-Simmons, a teacher whose passion and concern about the untaught truths of America’s past and their impact on its future has inspired her to make time to examine the historic roots of many of today’s social injustices.
Making time, and creating space for important discussions, is at the center of “Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity,” being held Feb. 22 at Historic London Town and Gardens.
This is her third year organizing the conference, which brings together speakers from indigenous, Latinx, and African American communities with what Moore-Simmons hopes will be an audience of “black, white and indigenous community leaders, educators and everyday parents."
This summer, Moore-Simmons published her first book, Culturally Competent Lesson Plans: The Origins of Racism, to guide educators that struggle with how to approach the topic of racism when it arises in their classrooms.
“Children are growing up with a false narrative,” Moore-Simmons said.
Part of the problem, as Moore-Simmons sees it, is that Americans have little access to important lessons about indigenous people from history and even less access to the people whose ancestors were harshly impacted.
“There is a myth that Native Americans are all dead. It’s been perpetuated for two centuries,” she said. “Why have you not recognized they’re still here? When race is discussed, it can only be balanced when the indigenous, African American and white people are at the table. The discussion on race is unbalanced when the indigenous voice isn't a part of the dialogue."
Conference speakers include:
- Presidential candidate Mark Charles, who is running for the US Presidency as an Independent
- Authors Anita Jo Shifflett and T’Karima Ticitl
- Sandra Hop of The OT Show Podcast
- Joy Hunt, a current student at the University of North Carolina
- Nellie Bledsoe, a Cybersecurity professional.
Tickets are $65 until Feb. 15. For more information, go to Shifting the Paradigm Back to Humanity at https://www.facebook.com/shiftingtheparadigmbacktohumanity/.