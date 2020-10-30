Bowie State students, staff plant 25 fruit trees for future generations

Decades from now students will be able to grab an apple on the way to class thanks to volunteers who spent a soggy Thursday planting 25 new apple and pear trees outside Bowie State University’s student center.
The planting was a part of the Fruit Tree Project, a partnership between Vitafusion Gummy Vitamins and The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to plant 200,000 trees around the globe by the end of 2020.
When Rosheen Simpson, a sophomore biology major, planted her querina apple tree she thought about how people will be able to eat from it when it is grown, and how it will also help to clean the air and water.
“I think its a good experience to help the environment, making it fresh so that those who come after us can enjoy the fruits of our labor,” Simpson said.
Jabari Walker, an administrator at the school who chairs the school’s Climate Commitment Coordinating Committee, said he applied for the trees. They have planted flowers in the past, he said, and he wanted to do a tree planting to provide variety to the environmental events on campus.
Dining services could use the fruit from the trees one day, he said. The orchard can be a learning tool for teachers, and could be a source of fresh produce for the school’s food pantry.
Izzy Rainey, programs manger for The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, said the people planting the trees might graduate before they get to see them come to fruit, which takes a few years.
“One of the most special things about planting fruit trees is that you’re doing it for people you have never met,” she said.
Rainey said when fully mature the trees will each produce 55 pounds of fruit a year. With 25 trees, that means more than a half-ton of fruit.
Trees also provide food and habitat for local wildlife, they prevention soil erosion, filter stormwater, produce oxygen and sequester carbon, Rainey said.
The trees could live to be a century old, Rainey said. Walker said hopefully the volunteers who participated can take their grandchildren back to campus one day and say they were a part of planting the orchard. Walker said the project also fits into the goals of the school’s new climate action plan, which includes planting more trees.
Thursday was filled with rain, but Rainey said she actually loves planting trees in the rain. It shows which volunteers are really committed. They would need to water the trees to make up for a stressful day anyway, and the soft muddy dirt helps secure the tree in the ground.
“They’re set up to survive and thrive for decades,” Rainey said.