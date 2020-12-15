Bowie prepares for first snow of the year on Wednesday

The National Weather Service is predicting the first snowfall of the year and freezing rain on Wednesday in Bowie.
Snow is likely before 11 a.m., mixed with freezing rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m., according to National Weather Service.
Winter weather planning has been underway throughout the fall for the city, according to a press release. All city departments participated in a winter weather coordination meeting last week, and are closely monitoring forecasts and participating in regional calls on snow readiness.
When the snowfall is less than two inches, only main drives, hills and collector roads are treated. There are 192 miles of city roads.
During larger storms and in severe icing conditions, all streets will be plowed/treated beginning with the most heavily traveled roads and progressing through to side streets and cul-de-sacs.
Clearing sidewalks in front of homes is the resident’s responsibility and should be done within 48 hours after the snow stops falling.
During and after a storm, dangerous road conditions may be reported to 301-809-2344 (between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.) After business hours, calls should go to the Bowie Police Department’s Call Center at 240-544-5700.
Some streets are maintained by Prince George’s County and the State of Maryland. These streets will not be plowed by the City of Bowie. Visit www.cityofbowie.org/snowroads to see a list of these roads.
Residents are asked to do the following to help snow crews and emergency responders during winter storms:
- Stay off the roads in the event of snow or ice.
- Move vehicles off the streets and into driveways.
- Clear ice, snow and leaves from around fire hydrants and storm drains and avoid shoveling snow into the street.
- Keep shovels and salt or sand handy.
- Make sure you have food and other supplies on hand in case you are home for a few days or lose power.
Sign up for Alert Bowie (www.cityofbowie.org/alerts) to receive updates from the City of Bowie about trash and recycling service changes, snow related closures, the status of plowing operations, weather alerts, and other storm related information. Information is also posted on the city’s social media accounts, the Bowie government channel, and the city website.