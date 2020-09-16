Richard Collins III posthumously promoted to 1st Lieutenant, scholarship recipients recognized

“As Maryland’s first historically Black college and university founded in 1865 to prepare newly freed slaves to become teachers, and now, as a comprehensive public university, we know that freedom is not free," she said. “We believe it is in our mission and indeed our duty to live up to the true purpose President Eisenhower described, and to continue to provide access and affordability to a quality educational experience, and to carry on for those who fought for us to have the rights we enjoy as citizens of this country.”