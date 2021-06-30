Bowie’s $2 million request to replace corroded cast iron water main approved by House subcommittee

The city of Bowie’s $2 million request to replace one mile of a tuberculated cast iron water main was approved Tuesday by the House Committee on Appropriations’ Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee.
“For many years residents in my district and across the city of Bowie have had to deal with tuberculation without a solution in sight. Thanks to our federal lobbying team and Congressman [Steny] Hoyer, coupled with the council’s proactive leadership, we have made significant progress,” Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 Bowie City Council member Adrian Boafo said.
Recently, the Bowie City Council passed Boafo’s water rebate initiative. The rebate will be provided to Bowie water customers that present evidence of paid invoices for water filter installations. A one-time $50 maximum rebate will be given. The rebate program will be funded from the water/sewer reserve for contingencies funds.
“Our residents can take advantage of the short-term rebate solution knowing that Congress is one step closer to approving our earmark request. These funds will allow us to manage our deteriorating local public water infrastructure and replace water distribution pipes that impact local water quality for public health,” Boafo said.
With a few small exceptions, the city’s water distribution system was constructed between 1960 and 1970, entirely of cast iron piping. The majority of the cast iron piping is unlined and subject to corrosion that results in tuberculation. This corrosion severely affects the distribution system, negatively impacting flow capacity and resulting in frequent incidents of poor water quality.
“No community should have to worry about the quality of their water, which is why I worked hard to secure $2 million in funding to replace corroding water pipes in the city of Bowie, " Hoyer, who represents Maryland’s 5th congressional district, said in a statement. “All Marylanders deserve access to clean water, and this funding will ensure households throughout Bowie have the necessary infrastructure in place to provide this.”
Based on investigations conducted, the city estimates that 50 miles of the city’s total 90 miles of water mains are affected by tuberculation. Alternatives for correcting the problem were evaluated, but it was determined that the piping should be replaced, according to a news release.
The legislation now goes to the House Committee on Appropriations for consideration before receiving a vote in the House. If enacted into law, the funding would be awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency’s State and Tribal Assistance Grants.