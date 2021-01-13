Bowie legislators pre-filed bills ahead of 2021 session with a focus on education and the pandemic

Lawmakers makers representing Bowie are heading to the General Assembly’s session this week in unusual times, focusing on education and the pandemic.
State Sen. Douglas J.J. Peters pre-filed three bills regarding education.
The Richard W. Collins III Leadership With Honor Scholarship bill was put in last year and would have set aside $1 million for Historically Black Colleges/Universities with ROTC programs. But the language in the original bill didn’t allow for the whole amount to be spent, it put a 25% cap on Bowie State University, Peters said.
Collins was an ROTC graduate of Bowie State University commissioned into the Army. He was murdered just days before he was scheduled to go on active duty.
The new scholarship bill will lift the cap and give every ROTC student at an HBCU the opportunity for a scholarship funded with the whole $1 million. Peters Is a former Army officer who served in the Persian Gulf.
“It gives students a career opportunity, so they are all important to me,” he said.
One of Peters’ goals in this session is to help fund a social justice center at Bowie State. Last year he put language in the budget to study if the university should have a law school.
Peters pre-filed two special education bills that are focused on the learning gap that disable students went through during the pandemic.
“We need to have some improvement there, so I am really pushing to make sure they get proper education,” he said. Peters has a grandson that has Down syndrome and is on the Special Olympics board.
He is also a co-sponsor in a coronavirus claim- civil immunity bill that he describes as a way to protect small businesses that are doing the right thing. Peters runs a small business that stores paper and electronic documents and said they have been “very lucky and doing well.”
Peters also supporting an override of the HBCU funding that Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed last year.
“Those schools are have been historically underfunded and they need to get back on par with the other schools in Maryland,” Peters said.
Del. Geraldine Valentino-Smith was an original co-sponsor of the HBCU bill.
“I believe that it is essential that we override the veto and begin to restore the needed funding for the HBCUs,” she said. “The funding to compete with private and public institutions is important.”
Valentino-Smith two education bills are for higher education and one is asking for a task force to study access to mental health care. While talking to her constituents she found it clear that their kids were having trouble accessing mental health care in college. Also, that the pandemic has brought more on mental health issues for most.
“Oftentimes college is the first time that mental health issues are exasperated or undiagnosed issues became predominate to the pressures of being away from home, being in an academic setting or being around a new peer group,” Valentino-smith said. “Each institution has a different approach to access to mental health. '
The task force will include: members of the General Assembly, students, clinicians and academic deans to review what the best protocols are and make recommendations to the assembly. Then the General Assembly can make decisions on what they should be funding and what they should require on minimum levels, Valentino-Smith said.
Valentino-Smith also pre-filed two juvenile law bills are issues she has been working on for years when she was a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
“Each bill speaks changing the system so that so we have more insurances that juveniles don’t get unnecessarily trapped up in the juvenile justice system,” she said. “The system is supposed to be rehabilitative, not punitive but unfortunately in different jurisdictions we haven’t always seen that sensitivity towards an emphasis on rehabilitation.”
Del. Marvin Holmes said he will enthusiastically vote to override the HBCU bill veto.
“Funding is required for any successful education to move forward,” He said. “Because of the back and forth with lawsuits, it is time to put this to rest.”
Unlike the rest of his counterparts, all of Holmes pre-filed bills focused on real estate. Holmes is a real estate agent and has been in the field for 25 years. He is the chair of the Housing and Real Property subcommittee.
One bill that didn’t pass last year that he is reintroducing is a Governing Bodies and Annual Meetings bill, that would require a developer of a condominium or a declarant of a homeowners association to convene a certain annual meeting under certain circumstances.
“Because of COVID there other meeting requirements that were not significant as they are not, such as virtual meetings. So the criteria for annual meetings has to be updated,” Holmes said.
Another bill that Holmes is reintroducing is member training for governing bodies of properties. The bill requires an individual to successfully complete a certain training curriculum within 90 days after they are first elected or appointed. Holmes is expecting some push back on this bill.
“Anytime to require something of someone, you are going to get push back because some people govt is interfering with free will of the people,” Holmes said.
Public participation
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the public won’t have access to the State House like it has in years past. Previously visitors could walk through the metal detector and into the gallery, now members of the public will be limited to online participation, except in special circumstances. Activists and lobbyists also won’t be allowed to roam the halls freely, and only registered members of the press will have access to the buildings.
The House and Senate will both convene on Jan. 13 for Opening Day, and then presiding officers don’t expect either will meet as a full body for at least the first third of the session. They also are unlikely to gather for their Monday night meetings.
When they gather in the chambers, House members will be split up into two different locations, with some members in the chamber and others in another room so proper social distancing can be implemented. Members with special health concerns will also be able to participate from the gallery.
In the Senate, plexiglass barriers will be erected between each desk. Face coverings will be required for everyone all the time, and all sessions will be livestreamed.
House and Senate committees will also be conducted a bit differently. On the House side, committees will be conducted virtually, with all lawmakers participating via Zoom. All committee meetings will be livestreamed, and members of the public will be able to sign up to testify or submit written testimony through the Maryland General Assembly website. House bills will be limited to 50 witnesses per bill.
Senate committee proceedings could look different depending on the status of the pandemic, but hearings are likely to be entirely virtual with mostly in-person voting. Plexiglass barriers will be erected between seats in committee rooms to protect lawmakers.
The number of witnesses allowed for bill hearings in Senate committees will be much more limited, with only four favorable, two favorable with amendments, and four opposing. In rare circumstances, the committee chair could grant an extended hearing, doubling the number of witnesses allowed. For Senate hearings, witnesses are required to have their camera on while they give testimony.
Witnesses will have to sign up through the Maryland General Assembly website by making a My MGA account. To make a My MGA account, visit: mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/Account/Register