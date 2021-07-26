Bowie Police officer charged with felony theft after police say he stole cameras from Best Buy where he moonlighted

A Bowie Police officer was charged with felony theft after Prince George’s County police say he stole two cameras at a Best Buy where he was working.
Cpl. Ryan Magnuson is currently suspended without pay pending the adjudication of the charge and an internal investigation, said Bowie Police Chief John Nesky. He has been on the force for six years and was the president of Bowie FOP Lodge 140 but has stepped away from his duties, according to Nesky.
On May 14, a Best Buy employee reviewed security footage and observed Magnuson taking a Sony-Alpha 6600 mirrorless 4k video camera from behind the customer service counter, according to charging documents. Also during the review, Magnuson obtained keys to the merchandising restocking cage and removed a Canon Powershot G7 X digital camera.
At the time, Magnuson was working secondary employment at the Best Buy on 15800 Collington Road in Bowie. He was wearing his City of Bowie Police Department uniform.
The value of the two cameras taken from the store is $2,549.98, court documents state. Magnuson was charged with one count of theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Magnuson and his attorney were unable to be reached for this article.