The city of Bowie is partnering with Rosetta Stone to help residents learn new skills for free

A no-cost, partnership between the city of Bowie and the global language learning software company Rosetta Stone is coming to 5,000 residents with free one-year subscriptions.
During the Bowie City Council meeting on May 17, the council approved Councilmember Roxy Ndebumadu’s proposal to establish the partnership.
Over 15% of Bowie residents lack proficiency in English, while 84% of Bowie’s population only speaks English at home, according to a press release.
Ndebumadu’s Initiative aims to address both ends of this spectrum by providing residents free tools to help enhance the language abilities of non-native English speakers, native English speakers, and any other resident who seeks to learn new skills.
A daughter of a Nigerian immigrant, Ndebumadu represents District 4 and is the youngest woman to ever serve on the council. A first-generation American, Ndebumadu grew up in Bowie while attending Bowie High School and graduated from Howard University.
This Initiative will also allow residents to enhance their professional skills by improving their language abilities to expand their options in their job search.
“The more languages that are accessible for our community means the more opportunities that we all have access to for our children and frontline workers,” Ndebumadu said in a statement. “The software is accessible online, and individuals will be able to learn on a schedule that suits them. In a world that has adjusted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like no better time to implement such a program.”
The Bowie City Council also voted to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget and Capital Improvement Program at the meeting. They passed with one amendment to the budget, adding $50,000 to professional services under the economic development department so staff can work on requesting proposals to get workforce development for residents.