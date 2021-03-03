Explosions at plant nursery in Bowie causes $75,000 of damages, Prince George’s County Fire Department says

Prince George’s County Fire Department received multiple calls for explosions and fire at a nursery in Bowie on Monday night.
At around 10:08 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to 16700 Queen Anne Road in Bowie for the explosions. On arrival, crews found a greenhouse on fire and multiple propane tanks exploded with the fire extending into the woods, according to the department’s Twitter.
The units found an outbuilding used for potting plants with well-advanced fire showing.
The firefighters secured the remaining propane tanks around 10:30 p.m., according to Twitter. The fire was out by 11:12 p.m., said Mike Yourishin, spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire Department.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department also aided in extinguishing the fire. A total of 72 personnel from both departments were dispatched to the fire.
“The number is high because of the number of resources that may have been needed on the scene for this type of fire response. Not all units were held on the scene,” Yourishin said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation remains open. The damage to the nursey is estimated to be $75,000.