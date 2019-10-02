Candidates for mayor of Bowie agreed during a debate Tuesday night that the city needs to control land use decisions and council members need to put more pressure on state and county officials to advance city priorities like the widening of Route 197.
Each touted a set of skills they said were perfect for getting those jobs done, auditioning to replace outgoing Mayor Fred Robinson who served for two decades. The debate was sponsored by the Greater Bowie Chamber of Commerce and was held at the Kenhill Center.
The founder and CEO of defense contractor Systems Applications and Technologies, Inc., Tim Adams, said through his business he manages a budget twice the size of the city’s, and he said with offices in 16 states, he has been vetted “on every level” for leadership and integrity.
Retired engineer and former City Council member Dennis Brady said he brought a problem-solving mindset to the dais during his two decades as part of the body, and would bring the same approach, plus the experience, to the mayor’s chair.
Former Los Angeles police officer and Desert Storm veteran Emerson DeWitt Ruth said he has the integrity, knowledge and courage for the job.
Long-time city lobbyist Len Lucchi said his years of experience working with state and county officials on legislation gives him a network that will help him get work done that requires cooperation.
Candidate Keith Jackson also participated in the debate. The 25-year-old was a police explorer as a child, and now volunteers in federal buildings as an information guide.
Asked about education, Ruth, who said he served on school boards for eight years in California, said he would like to see local control of public schools in the city. Right now public schools are run by the county.
“When you have local control, you’re in control of the education for your children,” he said. “That’s not the case here.”
Adams said he would want to work with members of the school board to “raise the bar” of school culture, emphasizing qualities like volunteerism.
Brady said he would like to hire a full-time school liaison for the school board and school system, in order to better influence decisions.
Lucchi said the top item on his education agenda is getting a second Bowie High School built, saying as mayor he would advocate for that project.
“The property has been there for 30 years," he said. “There’s egress, there’s access, it’s a great location.”
Jackson said he would also like to see the second high school constructed, and said he would work with the city’s education committee.
Mike Rauck of Bowie Living video recorded the debate and has posted it on YouTube, so residents can watch the whole discussion. Candidates also discussed the Bowie Town Center, development and economic development.
The debate was expanded by organizers to also include a round of questions for candidates running for two at-large seats on the City Council. Two out of four candidates attended; Dustin Kuzan and Ingrid Harrison. Henri Gardner and Babatunde Alegbeleye are also running.
Harrison and Kuzan said if both elected they would like to work together to create an arts and entertainment district in Old Town Bowie.
Asked about their top three priorities if elected, Harrison said she was committed to controlled growth, with more consideration of infrastructure and cost first. She also wants to grow the commercial tax base to lessen burdens on individuals, and increase community involvement through actions like more town hall meetings.
Kuzan said the upcoming update of the Bowie Master Plan is a priority, and that he would want to work with residents and associations to get their input on the document.
“To make sure that vision that everyone has is captured, so that we have a city that everyone wants to see in the next 20 years,” he said.
He said he would like to focus on growing current businesses rather than residential expansion to raise revenue for the city. Kuzan transportation is his third priority.