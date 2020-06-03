Bowie letters: Apology to the city, police reform and more from readers

Apology to the city
To All Residents of the City of Bowie:
Last Monday(May 18)’s meeting was one of the most difficult I have ever experienced. The meeting lasted for 9 hours total.
A council majority led by Mayor Adams committed on a path I believe to be both dangerous to our community’s sense of inclusion and one that betrayed the city’s word, when it voted to waste over $10 million by cancelling current construction of a new city ice arena to replace it with basketball courts, which were to be built in the year 2022.
This majority’s action in my opinion will be viewed by future residents as a low point in the City’s history.
That said, in the heat of the moment I made inappropriate comments I regret. I should not have let the mayor’s action - action that I continue to see as reprehensible; to reduce my own sense of dignity and decorum. My mother had serious words for me. God bless her! She raised me better!
In light of that, I want to strongly apologize to the city, my colleagues, my friends, my neighbors, and the several thousand supporters for my outburst. It was simply wrong.
While I take this action out of respect for the city and those honorable colleagues I have served with in the past I will not wither from my solemn duty to do everything I can to protect the City’s honor, reputation, dignity, and financial security. May God be with us all during these very stressful days. We are in this together and this too shall pass.
Sincerely,
Henri Gardner,
Council Member At Large
City of Bowie
#12YearsServingBowie
Police reform
In memory of George Floyd and all those who were innocently killed, my heartfelt condolences, to the family and loves ones. The murder of George Floyd, a modern-day lynching, is a clear violation of human and civil rights. This tragedy points to a deeper problem in the country. This killing is another sign of the systemic racism so pervasive in our country.
In the days leading up to the George Floyd killing, there were a string of cases against African Americans. In Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while running in the opposite direction of the shooter. In Kentucky, Breonna Taylor, was shot and killed when police entered her apartment looking for another suspect.
Even closer to home Prince George’s County has had several cases of police brutality leading to the death of innocent Black men while in police custody. In 2019, Leonard Shand, was shot and killed in Hyattsville after police tried to unsuccessfully tase him. In another incident, William Green was shot by PG county police while handcuffed. We are now at a critical point in history, a day of reckoning, a turning point where things must change.
“The vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, however a small group of people have resorted to looting and violence,” Dr. Martin Luther King, once said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
In order to have change, we must have accountability and reform of the justice system. Police officers help to enforce the laws, but they are not above the law and when necessary should be made accountable for their actions. What is needed is a comprehensive plan of police reforms in our country, starting with recruitment. The police officers must reflect the demographics of the community they police. Preferably, they should be a part of the community and live in the area they police. Before they are hired, there should be a comprehensive mental health evaluation and background check. Once hired, a citizen’s review board should help to evaluate and monitor their conduct. Each officer should have a body camera. Training should include the proper use of force, how to deescalate a situation and then how to detain an individual. If this is violated at any point, the officer should be placed on administrative leave. Ultimately, we need laws for the removal of officers who kill someone in their custody. Prince George’s County has made major gains over the years, but still has a long way to go.
Now is the time. We hear your voice George Floyd and because of you, our country will change.
Monica Roebuck
Bowie
Ice rink
I am writing on behalf of supporting the new Bowie IcePlex facility — not only is it needed but to cancel wastes millions of taxpayers’ money. To use the global pandemic as a reason to shut it down — is just making it easy to cling to the fear that most people are dealing with in these times. However, the Costello Construction team was working the whole time. They were using precautions, social distancing, and keeping jobs for their employees instead of sending them to the unemployment lines. It is extremely disappointing that a new round of officials would come in and quickly turn on the past administrations actions so quickly — after they did all the leg work and surveys and backbones to the project. To just come in and turn it around is a disrespectful slap in the face. Does Bowie have those type of politicians? For Bowie’s sake I sure hope not!
My son, Tyler, is a 6-year member of the Bowie Hockey Club as well as an active member and currently the Master Councilor of Bowie-Collington Chapter Order of DeMolay — a masonic youth group. As a DeMolay my son also helps to do roadside cleanup several times a year, participates in city activities such as city parades, CHIP program at Bowie Fest, etc. These 2 community outlets help him to grow, socialize, and becoming an upstanding citizen of the world we live in. Would you rather take things away from today’s youth and have them turn to delinquent activities and nonsense? It takes parents, friends, community, and positive outlets for them to grow properly. People need to also remember that their actions as city officials is sometimes the very first impression and experience these children have to learn about government. I’m sure that actions like these — would not fare well. First impressions are hard to change — and they need to know and understand government to grow and make decisions about our nation as they get older — again it takes more than just the parents to do that. Better to make them feel safe and protected by our officials decisions knowing that they stand behind their actions than to just undermine previous decisions and act like their opinions don’t matter. It shows respect for those that came before you.
Costello Construction had only done a fabulous job until the shut down and they need to be allowed to finish the contract they were awarded. Not only are you affecting the Bowie community but you are affecting jobs, families, communities that regularly compete here, etc. Also, how much are you willing to spend for the proper security to keep loitering individuals out of the active construction zone now that you have turned it into an abandoned project? People can get seriously injured on the construction materials that are already in place — if left unsupervised. YOU city officials should be held responsible if that were to happen.
I beg of you — please be smart and make this right — the new Bowie Iceplex project needs to be completed for all parties involved. For it to be closed down is nowhere a smart idea financially, morally, ethically, or at all, period! The wasting of taxpayers’ money does not sit well with me and those other residents I have talked to… Make this right, City of Bowie!!!!
Thank you for your time,
Sarah Schaefer
Bowie District 2B resident of 30+ years