Bowie adds Juneteenth as an official day of recognition

Bowie will observe Juneteenth starting in 2021 and each year on June 19 will hold a ceremony and conduct training for staff on equality, justice and inclusion.
Councilwoman Roxy Ndebumadu introduced a resolution to observe Juneteenth, which celebrates the emancipation of those who have been enslaved in the United States. On June 19th, 1865, the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the Confederacy was read to enslaved people in Texas.
The City Council approved the resolution Monday night.
The day won’t be a paid holiday for city employees, Ndebumadu said, but the city’s Diversity Committee will work to create a ceremony for the public that recognizes the historical significance of the day and fosters discussion.
Employees can work on team building and understanding each others’ lived experiences, Ndebumadu said. She thanked staff members who she said came forward with the idea.
Monday’s meeting began with 83 public comments concerned that as the city considered the future of the Bowie Golf Club it would change management companies or sell the property to developers. However, multiple council members said selling the course has never been on the table. The city purchased the land decades ago to prevent it from being developed.
The course is run through a private-public partnership and has been managed by Bowie Golf Management since 1981. General manager John Huber has worked there for 38 years. District 2 Councilman DuFour Woolfley said the partnership has brought value to the city.
Mayor Tim Adams said he wants the city to continue owning the course and to prioritize needed repairs, such as a new irrigation system and improvements to the clubhouse.
Huber said business has been strong in recent months, likely a combination of people “working from home” playing golf at Bowie instead and patrons from the now-closed Glenn Dale Golf Club moving over.
Ndebumadu asked for a more detailed financial breakdown of needed repairs and a 10-year strategic plan, which Bowie Golf Management said it would prepare in the coming weeks.