Maryland State Police will investigate campus police use of force at Bowie State University

Bowie State University will ask Maryland State Police to investigate an incident last month in which a campus officer pulled a student down a set of stairs.
President Aminta Breaux said Friday during an online news conference that no one was injured. Vice President of Student Affairs Demetrius Johnson said the school would ask state police to determine if the officer involved was following procedure. The officer, who has not been identified, remains on administrative leave.
Three officers responded to an area outside the student center around 11:15 p.m. Sept. 22 after receiving noise complaints from a nearby dorm, he said, and found a group of between 50 and 60 students.
Johnson said an officer detained a young man who refused to produce student identification or provide his name to prove he was a student at the university. He said as the young man was being detained, a student started following the officer and the two were “observed together tumbling down between one and four stairs."
A video posted on Twitter by a user identifying themselves as a freshman at Bowie State University shows the officer and the man are walking down the stairs together with a female student a few steps behind. The officer turns and tells the woman she needs to “get out of his face” before grabbing the collar of her sweater and pulling her forward down the stairs.
Campus Police Chief Ernest Waiters said there was no evidence that either party punched the other, as was alleged on social media.
Johnson said he has spoken with the student involved multiple times since the incident, as well as her family.
“What we saw on the video on campus last week is certainly not what any of us have come to expect,” Johnson said
Breaux said since the incident they have offered mental health counseling, held faculty forums on social justice and have developed activities “promoting introspection and self-reflection.”
Bowie State’s Department of Public Safety is a legislated police agency and the campus' police officers have full police authority, according to the historically Black college’s website. The department operates 24 hours a day “with the primary purpose of protecting life and property, enforcing fire safety regulations, and preserving peace and order,” according to the university’s website. The officers patrol designated areas on a random and continuous basis, the site said.
Bowie State brought students back to campus for the fall semester in phases start Aug. 31, but reduced the number of students on campus to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The plan focused on in-person classes primarily for first-year students.
The campus plans to shift all classes to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break.