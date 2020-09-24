Bowie State University investigating video of officer pulling student down steps

Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux said the university will investigate an incident early Wednesday during which a campus police officer apparently pulled a student down a set of stairs.
A video posted on Twitter by a user identifying themselves as a freshman at Bowie State University shows a campus police officer walking while holding onto a man’s arm. A woman following them yells at the officer that the man is cooperating, that there is no need to grab his arm, and that they shouldn’t pull him.
As the officer and the man are walking down the stairs, the woman a few steps behind, the officer turns and tells the woman she needs to “get out of his face” before grabbing the collar of her sweater and pulling her forward down the rest of the stairs.
“Out of great concern for our students and protecting the integrity of our community, I have immediately initiated an investigation into the matter. The officer involved is on administrative leave pending further investigation,” Breaux said in a statement Wednesday.
The Student Government Association said on Twitter that Breaux invited them to an emergency leadership meeting Wednesday afternoon, and they are supporting the investigation.
